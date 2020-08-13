back

Road Accident Turns Into A Free Alcohol Run

This group of men ran away with bottles of beer from a truck that had overturned on a highway in Chhattisgarh. 😱

08/13/2020 5:27 AM
  • 66.6k
  • 38

Portraits

  1. 3:01

    When All Pranab Da Wanted Was A Bicycle

  2. 10:23

    The Shashi Tharoor Oxford Union Storm Of 2015

  3. 2:19

    MahatmAuction

  4. 6:20

    Anushka Vs. Virat: The Lockdown Quiz

  5. 1:08

    A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love

  6. 3:53

    Narayana Murthy’s Alarming Prognosis For India’s GDP

29 comments

  • Samarpita S.
    8 hours

    Ise kahate Hain mauke pe chauka maarna 🤣🤣🤣

  • AayuShi C.
    a day

    ...we're getting famous by alcohol only???

  • Minkal K.
    a day

    Sachdeva

  • Gagan C.
    a day

    Sahil

  • Murtaza L.
    2 days

    Who invented this evil drink when a person loses his mind after intake after of the problem will be solved if people stopp consuming this drink

  • Weyiepe K.
    2 days

    If me and friends see this we'll star drinking from there.

  • Mohammed G.
    4 days

    hiten dikha kya

  • Srijana S.
    4 days

    Bechaara let these poor people take them free of cost as they can't afford to buy,instead of policemen😄😃😂

  • Christine P.
    5 days

    This happens in South Africa. Any truck with goods on it will get stolen even wen stopped at a robot.

  • Wakas A.
    5 days

    Bharwa nation

  • Safdar J.
    5 days

    Looking at the comments here, it is strange to see that thieving is not seen a bad act.

  • Sobhan D.
    5 days

    Ask Bangalore City how much the earned during the lockdown peroid

  • Sobhan D.
    5 days

    All in the name of Foreign Hospitality

  • Sobhan D.
    5 days

    Boss it runs our economy.

  • Sobhan D.
    5 days

    From The Mughals........The British, and now................ it's me.

  • Jaswant S.
    5 days

    Value of liquor was 20 lakh only. Leaders consumed 20 lakh crore in 20 days and manwar were left with such wine and thora sa namkeen. Bhio aur bhjno carono se mil jul kar Larna hei.jan andolan hai.jee hai to jahan hei aabhi Ankara sirf 40000 hei.

  • Hana G.
    5 days

    I’m not promising to make you a millionaire but I promise to make you financially free. you can earn over $10000 weekly. I will show you how to make money online and you will be financially free. Believe it or not, one month can change your entire life. Ask me how?

  • Jyoti Y.
    5 days

    tm dikhe yahan :)

  • Lone N.
    5 days

    Alcohol...the mother of all evils

  • Khyothungo L.
    5 days

    Lijan LJ the one with red shirt is you.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.