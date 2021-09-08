back
Row, Row, Row Your Boat... All The Way To School
First, the lockdown stopped her from going to school, then came the floods. But this teen wouldn't give up... 😯
08/09/2021 12:47 PM
7 comments
Khusida K.09/09/2021 05:30
Brave girl, one day u will reap the fruit which u are sowing. Success will be with u.
Sumitha M.09/09/2021 02:38
God bless you abundantly..
Sumi R.09/09/2021 00:35
Nowadays who is going to school to study..media shall investigate the reason why she is going in lock down in flood.. If you have books you May study better at home
Helen T.08/09/2021 16:52
A Mighty Girl💙
Hervé F.08/09/2021 16:37
She is a strong and determined girl. Congratulations to her. May she stays strong and blessed
Shekhar S.08/09/2021 14:50
Future maths teacher
Brut India08/09/2021 12:58
Primary and upper-primary schools in India have been closed for 17 months due to the pandemic. A survey of 1,400 children across India in August found that nearly half of the children sampled were unable to read more than a few words. And only a few children were studying online: 24% in cities, and just 8% in villages. One of the reasons was that a large number of these households had no smartphones - only about half of the households in the villages owned one. More about the the impact of school closure in India here: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-58432648