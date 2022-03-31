back

Rowing thousands of miles for the sake of love

This Vietnamese man's quest to meet his wife living in India is straight out of a Bollywood flick... 💕

31/03/2022 1:27 PM
  • 21.3K
  • 3

And even more

  1. 2:07

    Rowing thousands of miles for the sake of love

  2. 2:38

    The man behind Chaand Baaliyan

  3. 1:56

    Haryana Neighbours Fight Over Dirt Outside Home

  4. 7:13

    Reza And Puja: An Indo-Pak Love Story

  5. 3:10

    Hindutva Group Corners Muslim Dosa Makers

  6. 2:31

    How a faceless “yogi” ran a share market

3 comments

  • Brut India
    7 hours

    Some love stories have a happier ending. This one's about a tourist from France and her tour guide in India:

  • Josh B.
    9 hours

    Looks like India is holding his wife hostage or worst.

  • Vanessa M.
    9 hours

    He should be helped by the governments instead of giving him such a hard time . It’s so sad that covid has made people live apart for so long

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.