RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Harmony

Speaking on the the Palghar lynching, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for harmony and appealed to people to avoid "inciters of hatred".

04/27/2020 1:36 PMupdated: 04/27/2020 1:36 PM
656 comments

  • N V.
    a day

    I think that he is not a right chief

  • R A.
    a day

    What happen with sadhu was not right . Suppose if there was atleast one or two muslim involved , what would be his statement.

  • Shankar D.
    3 days

    साहब उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री जी के बारे में लोगों की सोच विलकुल भी अच्छी नहीं है। यह आपके लिए विचार करने का विषय है। उनके लिए लोगों की सोच शून्य है।

  • Theodore A.
    3 days

    A community wide murder all too common in India.

  • Sheikh A.
    4 days

    ये तो बोहत समझदार आदमी है यार लेकिन इनके कार्यकर्ता इतने चूतिया कैसे है

  • Nadia K.
    4 days

    Terrorist Rss

  • Adv I.
    4 days

    father of terrorest

  • Shabir A.
    4 days

    You are really a great person i like u...

  • Angeline C.
    4 days

    Apko Tabrej aur aklaq ka koi dukh nahi hua unko bhi aise hee bhed ney mara tha app gyan dhyan dusro ko detay hai magar khud uska palan nahi kartay

  • Arjunraam Y.
    4 days

    So sweet

  • Suryanarayana S.
    4 days

    His lips on Gandhi mind in Godse

  • Imran A.
    4 days

    He is cancer!

  • Apa P.
    4 days

    Acha..... If they where somehow beaten by Muslim or dalits... You would have said we need protect and strict action and must teach them with tooth for tooth. Since the attackers were hindi... Now calling for harmony..... Chutiye.

  • Rupesh K.
    5 days

    don't worry macha! You will get your babar mosque

  • Fareed H.
    5 days

    Sare fasad ki jad a rss ke log hi a log khmos rhenge to desh.. Sukoon se rahega..

  • De N.
    5 days

    MAN OF HATE... FOLLOWS IDEOLOGY OF HATE... TURNED THE NATIONALS AS... PEOPLES OF HATE...

  • Tariq K.
    5 days

    Jahil cow ki tatti khany wala

  • Shamim S.
    5 days

    Afwa jo RSS ke logon phaila rakkha tha ke kuch Muslims sadhu sant ke bhes me ghoom rahe hain.. aur Bacha chori karke uska Kidney bech denge... Logon ne wahi kia jo unse karwane ki saajish thi... Ye aur baat haike muslim ke jagah Hindu maara gaya...

  • Shamim M.
    5 days

    Here also he is targeting a particular community in his every single words . Hypocrite kahika

  • Zeenat A.
    5 days

    Mirchi