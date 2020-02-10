back

RSS Leader Distances Hindus and BJP

Don't confuse being anti-BJP with being anti-Hindu, says the General Secretary of the RSS.

02/10/2020 5:06 PMupdated: 02/10/2020 5:19 PM
52 comments

  • Saumya P.
    5 hours

    Agree

  • Manoj K.
    8 hours

    Right

  • Taufiq S.
    8 hours

    Their. Is no reality. In. Hinduism other. Religions. Have.Eqality

  • Minati J.
    10 hours

    BJP leader violence nahie kor saktha ha hindhu Muslim nahi korthi ha only ignoronace RSS terrorist group leader Modi no work no vecncy no industry no development projects only violence

  • Minati J.
    10 hours

    Right

  • KS S.
    10 hours

    Modiji, Yogiji, Amit Shah Ji, Partial list of Achievements: 1) More then 2+ lakhs Islamic(Muslim) people have been sent on "HAAJ" on government expense 2) Phulwama attack 🔫👊 Retaliation 3) Ban on Triple talaq savings life of 50000+ females for their rights 4) Dhara 370 5) Retaliation for Pakistan attack after 6 - 8 months again 6) Allowing companies to have their production centres in India rather then china creating job opportunities in 🇨🇳 7) CAA so that Hindus can again come back to India, settle down respectfully, Peacefully 8) Ayushman Bharat Yojna 9) Making Electricity avail to smallest villages 10) Free Gas connections 11) Railways Infra improvement 12) Sanitation facilities 13) Demonetization because of which government, banks started receiving funds loans interest came down which was very high at the time of Congress being corrupt Congress Time : 12-13% BJP : 8-9% + 2.67 lakhs Subsidiary available 14) Infrastructure provided because of which foreigners are investing huge (NRI) 🤑💸💵💴💶💰 15) Chandrayan satellite 2 launch 16) Made each and everything online so that government cannot take "BRIBE" and progress can be tracked online 17) Terrorism is not able to cross Kashmir Congress time they reached up to "TAJ HOTEL" 18) World Bank has declared that in last 3 years India has left behind 42 countries 19) Ram Mandir nirmaan 20) Countless This person is just Amazing💕 Highly respected across the 🌎! https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailyo.in/lite/politics/narendra-modi-achievements-report-card-ayushman-bharat-sanitation/story/1/29364.html Counless, Bold decisions have been taken @ his end. A Lion! 🦁

  • Shazia K.
    11 hours

    aap to anti national baat karte h politicians should work for benefit of nation and citizen instead of religion talks

  • Aryan P.
    13 hours

    Yes say the same thing to bhakts !

  • Om P.
    16 hours

    Well said

  • Vedavathi V.
    17 hours

    Well said

  • Neeraj K.
    19 hours

    true but also don't confuse being pro hindu with being pro bjp. now a days some people have started targeting hindu and its customs culture etc in order to show their hatred against bjp

  • Mehtab G.
    20 hours

    AATANKWADI TERRORISTS goonda Rowdy

  • Brut India
    20 hours

    After swearing in as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray spoke about his idea of Hindutva:

  • Umer A.
    20 hours

    Khud k logon mea difference samjty ho cast k naam py. Touch b nhe krny dety Dalit bhai ko. Wtf. Equality rkaho

  • Varun S.
    21 hours

    BJP disagrees 😂

  • Santosh K.
    21 hours

    https://arisebharat.com/0201/05/01/rss-swayamsevaks-protected-sikhs-during-the-1984-anti-sikh-riots/

  • Sahil J.
    a day

    erm... Hindu is not Hindutva sir

  • Maria M.
    a day

    R S S does Patriotism sadism paasism terrorism Naagism Capitalism and most corrupted BJP.

  • Vishal V.
    a day

    this is the bottom line

  • Mïckëy V.
    a day

    waise to humein certificate RSS se bhi ni chahiye.