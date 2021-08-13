back

RTI Activist Saket Gokhale Joins Trinamool Congress Party

RTI Activist Saket Gokhale announced his entry into the Trinamool Congress party today. In 2020, he had received violent threats after he filed a petition to postpone the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

13/08/2021 1:27 PM
  • 18.2K
  • 27

24 comments

  • Jai B.
    3 days

    If he has guts then stop any Muslim holy day. Then he will not get threat it will be direct result... So don't sing a common song of TMC or Congress

  • Sanjay S.
    3 days

    ANOTHER ANTI-NATIONAL CHOSEN BY BRUT? SEE A PATTERN? WHO IS THE GUIDING HAND BEHIND BRUT? WHAT IS THEIR AGENDA? IT IS DEFINITELY NOT THE GOOD OF INDIA!!!

  • Chirag P.
    3 days

    brut bring brut ,victim card games

  • Anirban B.
    3 days

    Hub bhi activist haai social media ka , hum ko koi party le lo .bengal me aao dekhlo kya ho raha haai 😂😂😂😂

  • Vaibhabi B.
    4 days

    TMC people ol r goons .... illegal son nd daughter of bloody jihadis who wants to destroy India....brut India can u cover any true story or u have through ol ur morals to gutter ..bloody hypocrite...always spread wrong news about india

  • Seyadri D.
    4 days

    He is alive now, if this role he should play with other religion, he will not survive to come and explain his rubbish thoughts.

  • Vellu P.
    4 days

    Brut is other tool kit from family political party just to run down BJP & Modi

  • Mackenzie M.
    4 days

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ixE5ZM51pk8

  • Kedar M.
    5 days

    Kon sunta he in logon ko sayad koi bhi nehi to aj kal famous hone ke liye sab opposition ban rahe he, at least kuch to bolenge BJP ke khilaf taki chehra dikh jaye television pe

  • Bismaran J.
    6 days

    Saket Gokhale you're sold

  • Franklln J.
    6 days

    It's unbelievable, I can't believe I'm the one who have this money in my possession now, with just a mere investment of $300. I was thinking is fake, now I believe online trading is a legitimate trade with her. Looking for a trustworthy person to help you trade kindly contact on WhatsApp for more info 👇 👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://wa.me/message/C2YY4XCUJTPVB1

  • Rabiya K.
    6 days

    You are right sir

  • Rabiya K.
    6 days

    No political party is over India

  • Buh B.
    6 days

    Good for nothing Moron in a good for nothing party

  • Chiku C.
    6 days

    stop ur propaganda . This ugly man is a TMC politician now and before that he was with Khangress . Naming as Activist shows ur admin character 🤣💩💩💩💩

  • Dattaprasad A.
    6 days

    Brut is a part of tool kit

  • Arun S.
    6 days

    Then???

  • Karn K.
    6 days

    At last he accepted he is a presstitute

  • Debjit S.
    6 days

    Wrong decision... TMC is a political party full of corrupt people , ignorant and reactionaries ...

  • Lalit M.
    6 days

    Biased acts will always be condemned, filing petition for one and ignoring other and you say are a social activists 👊🏻