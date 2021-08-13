back
RTI Activist Saket Gokhale Joins Trinamool Congress Party
RTI Activist Saket Gokhale announced his entry into the Trinamool Congress party today. In 2020, he had received violent threats after he filed a petition to postpone the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
13/08/2021 1:27 PM
24 comments
Jai B.3 days
If he has guts then stop any Muslim holy day. Then he will not get threat it will be direct result... So don't sing a common song of TMC or Congress
Sanjay S.3 days
ANOTHER ANTI-NATIONAL CHOSEN BY BRUT? SEE A PATTERN? WHO IS THE GUIDING HAND BEHIND BRUT? WHAT IS THEIR AGENDA? IT IS DEFINITELY NOT THE GOOD OF INDIA!!!
Chirag P.3 days
brut bring brut ,victim card games
Anirban B.3 days
Hub bhi activist haai social media ka , hum ko koi party le lo .bengal me aao dekhlo kya ho raha haai 😂😂😂😂
Vaibhabi B.4 days
TMC people ol r goons .... illegal son nd daughter of bloody jihadis who wants to destroy India....brut India can u cover any true story or u have through ol ur morals to gutter ..bloody hypocrite...always spread wrong news about india
Seyadri D.4 days
He is alive now, if this role he should play with other religion, he will not survive to come and explain his rubbish thoughts.
Vellu P.4 days
Brut is other tool kit from family political party just to run down BJP & Modi
Mackenzie M.4 days
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ixE5ZM51pk8
Kedar M.5 days
Kon sunta he in logon ko sayad koi bhi nehi to aj kal famous hone ke liye sab opposition ban rahe he, at least kuch to bolenge BJP ke khilaf taki chehra dikh jaye television pe
Bismaran J.6 days
Saket Gokhale you're sold
Franklln J.6 days
Rabiya K.6 days
You are right sir
Rabiya K.6 days
No political party is over India
Buh B.6 days
Good for nothing Moron in a good for nothing party
Chiku C.6 days
stop ur propaganda . This ugly man is a TMC politician now and before that he was with Khangress . Naming as Activist shows ur admin character 🤣💩💩💩💩
Dattaprasad A.6 days
Brut is a part of tool kit
Arun S.6 days
Then???
Karn K.6 days
At last he accepted he is a presstitute
Debjit S.6 days
Wrong decision... TMC is a political party full of corrupt people , ignorant and reactionaries ...
Lalit M.6 days
Biased acts will always be condemned, filing petition for one and ignoring other and you say are a social activists 👊🏻