Rural India Gasps For Covid-19 Respite
Rural India and the unforgiving second wave of Covid-19… TW: Disturbing visuals
20/05/2021 5:27 AM
Rural India Gasps For Covid-19 Respite
69 comments
Tsamchoe W.5 hours
Praying for India
Tanpreet K.5 hours
Unfortunate....
Raghavendra P.8 hours
When people fail to follow guidelines, when politicians use this to mislead people ,when people divided by political and religious lines refusing to accept guidelines provided by central government, when most of the government are only complaining, this is bound to happen . I will not follow rules , I will not listen , I will not set up oxygen plants , I will not adhere to covid protocol , but if anything happens then the government is responsible.
Saumya S.8 hours
Heartbreaking ! Such sad state of affairs !
Pradeep K.9 hours
Brut India why are you damaging the image of India
Revthy M.9 hours
I may sound heartless but the behavior of people makes me talk this. Not specific to rural or urban.. people still don't bother to wear masks(there is no one who can't afford a mask- atleast today...our rural people are not all that poor..just that it is not the priority...infacr health isn't..talk to the masses when they are fine). The population is the basic problem with india. And who is responsible..govt is not responsible. People who can't afford a 3rs mask shouldn't have more than 1 kid but the fact is they have 10. And govt is expected to feed all of them. Does anyone think covid protocols are being followed in the rural India...no...they don't even known the consequences. They don't mind to abide by rules because there is no checking by the police.
Ashish K.10 hours
Dear if u know such hospital which doesn’t have oxygen let us know their contact details ,we can install oxygen plants ranging frm 5-15 m3/hour depending upon demand.
Ashen S.14 hours
INDIA... your population is to high... This is the universe finding its equilibrium.... Many many more people will die... Unfortunately that's the truth...
Pratima D.15 hours
God knows where are the funds....and the tax which we are paying😡
Nadish B.15 hours
This indeed is tragic.... but remember there have been similar and worst situations around 'the globe too.. Tragedy is never selective..so let's not compare
Indradip S.18 hours
900 cr people live in rural india?? Idiot.
Radhika D.19 hours
So sad
Papiya S.20 hours
Oh God .. we can only pray for others and take precautions as much as required
Manoj S.20 hours
I think I have to fuck and unfollow you You just show negative And not positive things. Now I feel like you are Rubbish media kind bastards.
Teja K.20 hours
Heartbreaking... 😞
Disha D.21 hours
BRUT India... you are pathetic... posted wrong information
Mousumi B.a day
I have also come across an incident..my far relative died just yesterday.. he wasn't suffering from covid19, he underwent many test,showing his results negative, he was a very healthy person,but the very day he died,he was forced to do a test and they reported that he was positive,even before he or his family could convince the staff, he was given a shot which literally killed him within moments..
Pradeep B.a day
Modi back again 2024🤣🤣🤣 Tq Modi Sir for ur mismanagement and faltu Governance
Kapil G.a day
900 crore???? Seems to be a mistake
Manish T.a day
The brutal realities of the Modi raaj is laid bare by this beautifully written but sad poem and for that poem to come from Gujarat shows that people are now starting to see Modi for what he really is. Parul Khakkar’s poem translated into English by Salil Tripathi Don’t worry, be happy, in one voice speak the corpses O King, in your Ram-Rajya, we see bodies flow in the Ganges O King, the woods are ashes, No spots remain at crematoria, O King, there are no carers, Nor any pall-bearers, No mourners left And we are bereft With our wordless dirges of dysphoria Libitina enters every home where she dances and then prances, O King, in your Ram-Rajya, our bodies flow in the Ganges O King, the melting chimney quivers, the virus has us shaken O King, our bangles shatter, our heaving chest lies broken The city burns as he fiddles, Billa-Ranga thrust their lances, O King, in your Ram-Rajya, I see bodies flow in the Ganges O King, your attire sparkles as you shine and glow and blaze O King, this entire city has at last seen your real face Show your guts, no ifs and buts, Come out and shout and say it loud, “The naked King is lame and weak” Show me you are no longer meek, Flames rise high and reach the sky, the furious city rages; O King, in your Ram-Rajya, do you see bodies flow in the Ganges? https://m.thewire.in/article/the-arts/parul-khakkar-gujarati-poem-ganga-bodies-covid