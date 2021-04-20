back
S Jaishankar Defends India's Vaccine Exports
India is currently struggling to meet domestic vaccine demand amid a surge in cases. But foreign minister S Jaishankar says that people criticising the government for exporting millions of vaccine doses are "short-sighted". Do you agree with him?
20/04/2021 2:57 PM
168 comments
Mayor M.19 minutes
Only Good In Talking . But Towards The End There Is No Conclusion...
Himanshu R.41 minutes
Please publish the raw material imported for vaccine generation the nation should know the bigger picture
Thomas C.an hour
BJP has made many blunders, and still these idiots don't want to accept their fault
Saurabh S.4 hours
Chowkidaar ne rehem karke isko FM banaya hai
Subho B.4 hours
You are not sending manufactured vaccines to countries from which you are sourcing raw materials. This argument of taking with one hand and giving with other falls flat.
Pratap B.4 hours
Would like to know the source of raw material and whether we actually exported to the same country ! It's bullshit. Not the right time to be a global hero when the house is burning.
Sabarish N.4 hours
We have some sensible people at centre atleast
Ganesshh B.4 hours
Brutal response to Brut :)
Tombing T.5 hours
The Jhoot Bharatiya Party sarkar of jokers, clown, liars, illiterate morons, criminals ,hypocrites l, jhumla masters, incompetent fools ....has failed India and they failed on all fronts! The only things that they delivered in the past 7 years- lies, jhumlas and polarisation😡
Pramod G.5 hours
Great. But stupid will not understand this.
Balaji D.7 hours
Acha please release d data how many vaccines u shud donate nd how much u have donated.. ur health minister has said Covid in India has came to an end in March nd so u have exported more dan u shud to showcase MODI's humanity.. Now u r saying u r not responsible for anything nd people r responsible for dis 2 nd wave.. ur damn Politics r responsible for deaths of thousands of people..
जैन व.7 hours
https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/09/30/proof-that-the-pandemic-was-planned-with-purpose/ Read the full article in link
Suveer C.7 hours
Actually they were not expecting curbs on import of raw materials from USA by Biden administration.
Sanjay T.8 hours
This is a global that has it's origins in the ! Globalisation isn't only about capitalism, economic boom and affluence, for as we of the hold, ' ' (the whole world is one family) so no one is disconnected from the others, least and too ! And, giving was never an evil in the history of humanity.
সৌমী ব.8 hours
However bitter, I am half-convinced by his argument.
Amit K.8 hours
Agree with his last statement....
Sunish S.10 hours
Typical Politician's Diplomatic Talk !🙄
Usha L.12 hours
Denial is the very mode of existence....no responsibility
Shuhaib M.12 hours
Let them die..wa Modiji wa
Mesin R.12 hours
What about the ideology of bjp that says country first??? 😂😂😂