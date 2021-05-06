back
S. Jaishankar On Criticism Of Govt's Handling Of Second Wave
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar said he preferred to take public health experts more seriously than media reports which criticised the Modi government's handling of the pandemic. Do you agree with him?
06/05/2021 11:01 AM
401 comments
Seema C.3 hours
Shame on him and his govt for not taking the blame for this genocide! They r expert at whitewashing the crimes committed! Yes its crime they committed by not vaccinating well in time and not taking experts on field instead of uneducated power hungry politicians with fat greedy bellies ! This country sucks now🥲🥲
Syed M.4 hours
Than when prime minister recently said before the outbreak of 2nd wave of coronavirus we are safe U are only the puppet of modi
Syed M.12 hours
His role is to defend his master than his responsibilities
Mushraf A.16 hours
One of our Educated minister are speaking in this manner, IT feel like government does want take responsibility on him for making it worst pandemic of the year, In this situation, Political rally, elections were taken place and that high level of minister of India participated, so we can understand, how much minister are caring about the general public, As elections and rally and many other things had opened, which can be controlled, Have been boost no of Corona Viruse cases and uncountable number of death, Failure of health management Failure of Minister responsibility, It has lead to worst situation in India, People are dying and minister are sitting safe in their respective in their homes, Minister and their karyakarta should be available to covid patients with the oxygen to the general public, In this worst pandemic, some minister are playing communalism and some are taking action, some minister are taking action on innocent people who are lost the loved ones,
Chandrakant G.21 hours
A dog always barks at the masters command....
Uttam H.21 hours
Nobody will vote for BJP incompetent govt. in the next election. They don't care about citizens but only power.
Smriti B.a day
Our society has been now defined by our ability to come together and spread the virus
Sari-Sari A.a day
Saving faces... tsk.
WilyRana W.a day
On the whole what BS is he talking....
Ratnesh D.a day
I am watching you Brut, your like slow poison. After few here and there post you stick to anti-national work.
WilyRana W.a day
This chap will put the blame on 70 years of Nehrus rule and may also urge and request for some positivity quoting his medical expertise too of a mortality rate of just a 1% in Covid19 infection! On the whole he would mean a loss of 1.4 crore lives in India due to epidemic doesn't matter as he would say it is just 1% and a manageable collateral damage in this war... The narrative that he puts shows that he is trying his best to save his bosses grass...his accent is arrogance personified
Neelam J.a day
Andher Nagri chaupat raja
Chowdhary A.a day
A committee was formed to chalk out a plan to prevent the pandemic, the committee never met the whole of last year and till April this year, that's gross mismanagement.
Meher N.a day
Chammmmmmmmchaaaaaa
Sukhvir M.a day
Shameless and spineless idiot trying to defend super idiot Modi
Rana M.a day
Our PM's dream 'aatmanirbharta' has been thrown into dustbin, and now we are ready to take help from anybody who wants to give , we are making daily record of new cases, our government can't even provide sufficient air, people are gasping for air
Aditya S.a day
Living in lala land
Dil C.a day
He works under PM can he blame him and survive his tenure. A efficient government will never let enemy kill it's citizen. Accept inefficiency. ( Full stop) if his father or mother die will he talk like this?
Armen F.2 days
I have not seen such an ignorant person
Javed A.2 days
Sir With all due respect. You are as with all non political people in bad company. Are you saying that elections are more imp than people's life. The votes will only be there if there are voters. There is nothing more imp than LIFE. But your masters won't understand this, it's rocket science for them. You seems to be a sensible person.