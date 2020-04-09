back
Sachin Pilot Questions Government On Economy
India’s GDP contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of this financial year. And Sachin Pilot thinks the Centre couldn’t care less.
09/04/2020 1:27 PM
Muhammad S.a day
LOOK HOW NICELY THEY ARE MAKING FOOL THEIR PISS DRINKING RANDIANS ON THE ISSUE OF """" CONFLICT WITH CHINA """" CHINA HAD ALREADY CAPTURED MORE THAN 1000 SQUARE KILOMETRES OF AREA AND RANDIANS ARE SAYING yes yes we have strategic advantage over CHINA on this and that hill BUT THEY AREN'T TELLING THEIR nation HOW MUCH THEY HAD ALREADY LOST.😁😁😁😁
Muhammad S.a day
I know it is USELESS to have a discussion with IGNORANT BRAINWASHED AND BLIND FOLDED people like indians , who are becoming FOOLED by their WAR MONGERING MEDIA, HINDUTWA EXTREMIST GOVERNMENT AND BOLLYWOOD ARMY. People like indians WITH LITTLE TO NO MIND AND EDUCATION AT ALL CAN'T EVEN ASK OR ATLEAST THINK LOGICAL QUESTIONS 1: Q = WHY ALWAYS TENSIONS RISE ON BORDERS, WHENEVER THERE ARE ELECTIONS IN INDIA OR THERE ARE SERIOUS LEGISLATIONS DEBATES GOING ON IN PARLIAMENT OR THERE ARE SERIOUS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS ON GOVERNMENT OR ARMY OFFICIALS ??? 2: Q =WHY ALWAYS DURING AND AFTER EVERY CONFLICT INDIAN ARMY BUILD A NARRATIVE IN INDIAN PUBLIC THAT """ THEY HAVE WON WON WON EACH & EVERY FRONT OF WAR AND DEFEATED THE OPPONENT AND INFLICTED IMMEASURABLE DAMAGES, WHY DON'T THEY TELL TO THE PUBLIC ABOUT THEIR OWN LOSSES ????? 3: Q = WHY INDIAN ARMY NEVER TOLD TO THE PUBLIC THAT WE ARE HOSTILE AGAINST NEIGHBOURS WITH BALANCE OF POWER IN OUR FAVOUR i.e. DIFFERENCE IN DEFENCE BUDGET WITH PAKISTAN IN RATIO IS 10 : 1 72 BILLIONS $ VS 7 BILLION $ EVEN WITH THIS LEVEL OF POWER WHY THEY ARE NEVER ABLE TO DECISIVELY DETER THE THREAT FROM A NATION WHICH HAS AN ARMY 5 TIMES SMALLER THEN YOURS?????? I CAN IMAGINE THE LEVEL OF EDUCATION AND INTELLIGENCE OF THE PEOPLE WHO ARE CURING CORONA VIRUS COVID19 WITH """" COW'S PISS AND DUNG """"
Anurag S.4 days
Suna hai congress wapas join kr le😂😂
Purushottam W.5 days
Now Rabadi also giving lecture on GDP
Paul A.6 days
First solve covid .....then think about gdp......
Asif K.6 days
Let the dramatic and satiric media of India present it. It'll be fun.
Sarina L.6 days
Yes but we need to protect life first as long as there is life there is hope...majority Indians are used to simple food n one meal a day....so no big deal for them n govet shld come concentrate all energy on their needs! The rich business men want lock down to end so they can reopen business to rake in the moolah but it's their poor workers n staff who will get infected ..do lockdown shld continue with assistance from the govt to the poor
Neil K.6 days
Pilot has crush landed
Kumar S.6 days
Nakam Ganvar Neta GDP pe !!!!!
Abrar U.6 days
Brut please put negative mark before 23% bakths will think it’s positive 23%
Hanumant T.6 days
Abe ye brut ko chalata kon h be..ya to usko psychiatrist ki jarurat h nhi to apne gyan ko badane ki..chutiye poora world mar rha h aur tu GDP kr rha h?
Vinod S.6 days
What happened to his plan of shifting to BJP...haman ke peeche sab nange hain
Shamim M.6 days
aage aage dheko kya hone wala hei, modi ji hame 70 saal peeche leke jane wale hei, hamesa baar baar bolte teh na 70 saal mei kya hua, so he want to start from 1947 haaaaaaaaaaaaa Jai Hind
Brandon A.7 days
buddy look they’re running away from finding solutions !!
Dibakar G.7 days
Our PM destroyed everything economy, jobs, communal harmony, Shame ! Indian economy was in trembling condition much before coronavirus. He was lying to us n some fools blv these
Nitin B.7 days
Bugger supports Raga who can’t talk more than 2 sentences without making any sense !!!!
Sharique A.7 days
This man claims that Questionnaire is important but I just what question has he asked from the government since 2014 or any remarkable or outstanding things done by him like Mr Kejriwal... In simple words apna sawal apne paas rakh
Anthony L.7 days
we are worried....
Nelson A.7 days
Raising an issue of GDP is a problem. Facing starvation and death is not. Some people need to get their priorities right. Walk together with all and get the government to hear you.
Rahul S.7 days
Tum pehle apna role clear karo..