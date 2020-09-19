SAD U-Turn On Modi Government’s Agri Bills

When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan
Gulzar A.4 days
سکھ بھاعی ذندااباد
Parry S.4 days
saab farre jange..
Namanjyot S.6 days
Hahaha
Siddharth S.6 days
He just lost 5000 crores annually
Ajit R.6 days
When this issue cools down Akali Dal will again send Harsimrat Kaur to join the cabinet with a new ministry.
RJ J.09/22/2020 13:16
He is such a shame and a huge game player. Morons
Gurpreet S.09/22/2020 05:21
Tuhanda agla cm dikhlo
Tarun C.09/21/2020 18:28
SAD as name suggests (Shiromani Akali Dal)
Sumeet D.09/21/2020 16:55
Fudu ne afeem ne khadhi lagda
Monish B.09/21/2020 15:09
The in between agents are now on roads
Monish B.09/21/2020 15:08
Best work done by Govt of India..
Ravinder S.09/21/2020 12:46
sun k
Jass J.09/21/2020 11:03
Drug mafia of punjab
Sudeep S.09/21/2020 02:16
They came 2 know on punjab is still in favor of amrinnder as well as congress plan 2 oppose.. used escape route
K R.09/20/2020 18:30
There is nothing wrong in the bill. This is just political competitions of Akali Dal. We Indians are habituated to sit on reports & studies for decades and implement it when the entire situation changes and the report itself gets outdated. Mandal Commission is an excellent example. If one has to bring in reforms in a particular area, why not to bring it & implement it at the earliest.
Amandeep S.09/20/2020 16:07
Raziya gundo mein fass gayi Sukhbir da haal😆😫
Jaganathm J.09/20/2020 14:35
Bjp corporate government everything is run corporate house including government everything is ruled by corporate BJP selling railway farmer bsnl
Siddhesh S.09/20/2020 13:03
Check the results, when same things happened in 2006 from Bihar govt https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.thewire.in/article/agriculture/bihar-wheat-procurement-target-failure/amp
Chinmay N.09/20/2020 11:05
Khul gayi poll inki..sharam karo
Narinderjit S.09/20/2020 10:58
Most corrupted person