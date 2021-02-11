Sadaqat Khan’s Crime: Abetting A Joke?

Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies
Cowards party has no other issues to discuss..
Btw in the beginning of the video i cant believe the confidence of the guy to hit him on camera. Its an physical assault and he could have even killed him its an abuse. And police is asking him nicely, instead of arresting him for assault.
wat??? arrested for making jokes?? wtf.. India itself is a joke... then all indians should be arrested.
राजू श्रीवास्तव पर कब होगी दर्ज F.i.r ?
So what was the crime of Rinku Sharna.. Will Brut India enlighten us about his crime..
The muslim is weak at this moment in time, keep on the oppression. What goes around, comes around. Ask hitler.
Even brut india has did not deep knowledge of law they shaw only side view. They never ever seen what is different between law and farmer
Jo hua barabr hua
Not abetting the joke but for throwing religious slurs and insulting Hindus.. where are joke which we use make for ourselves ..
This is
Where is the freedom
People's become the law here
This such fools who crash in to these sets with their views are only tearing their own country apart and also the minorities should not have to be so apologetic. India had dominated the on screen world but seems the bjp policies are drowning the country.
Reactions on this as of now
😡=600
😆=1000
Howdy modi
Des ke us par or is par Ek hi hal hai. Bs boarder ka faraq hai.
Indian society is fucked up.
Cowards.
Hindu khatre me he in comedians ke wajh se
Hari Om
Fuck off man......
This will support to increase terrorism .
This is not way to get respect
Time to leave India.
If anyone can help me to get some other country citizenship it will be greatly helpful.
Obviously Pakistan is not an option, because even if I go there , I will always be seen as an Indian Spy.
Same Like adnan sami in India.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
