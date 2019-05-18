back
Sadhvi Pragya Says She Cursed A 26/11 Hero
“Hemant Karkare died because I cursed him.” BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur kicked off her election campaign in Bhopal by attacking a 26/11 martyr.
04/19/2019 11:25 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 2:37 PM
605 comments
Yaseen P.05/18/2019 23:58
Tu samjhti kya hai apne aap ko Tu sahido ka majak bana rahi hai Jab tera baap ya bhai ya pati marega to tujhe aisash hoga gaddar
Shaker F.05/18/2019 12:19
She hang kill that pragya tarorist
Majid P.05/18/2019 11:01
Sadhvi is real teririst kiled sadhvi
Asif P.05/18/2019 10:12
अश्या आतंकवादी ला फाशी की शिक्षा झाली पाहिजे
Nihal S.05/18/2019 10:09
JAB.AESE.LOG.POLITICS.ME.AATE.TABHI.MUSHRAF.BANTA
Ali R.05/18/2019 09:01
Randi
Deepak G.05/18/2019 06:41
देशाची वाट लावली आहे साल्यानी
Ateeque S.05/18/2019 05:51
Sadhvi Tu khud ek atangwadi hai
Mosim K.05/18/2019 05:46
23may ko Teri avkat dikhayega bhopal
Mozez A.05/18/2019 04:42
Jail me kaafi ho gaye hai... :p
Ramesh R.05/18/2019 03:55
Idiot peoples are clapping to her speech..
Harshad B.05/18/2019 00:57
Aa ben na lagan karavo bhai o
Kiara K.05/17/2019 17:49
Shiekh Junaid
Khalid A.05/17/2019 16:20
Bhagwa aatankwadi hai
Asif S.05/17/2019 13:07
Shadvi pakhandi daku.
Darshil O.05/17/2019 12:34
this bastard call terrorists a true deshbhakt..
Soumyak B.05/17/2019 11:30
We can't call it contentious but absurdly vicious and perilous for the society! She had challenged and cursed a brave man who fought for the countrymen lives and she remarked like a lion hearted occultist.....India will never spare you and surely you will lose your ground soon....BJP top cadres have also criticized your approach
Ashish A.05/17/2019 10:23
Terrist
Naqsh N.05/17/2019 10:09
Lekin iske ma bap Ko kisne curse Kiya ye paida Hui .... 🙄🙄
Manish T.05/17/2019 07:58
Chor