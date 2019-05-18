back

Sadhvi Pragya Says She Cursed A 26/11 Hero

“Hemant Karkare died because I cursed him.” BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur kicked off her election campaign in Bhopal by attacking a 26/11 martyr.

04/19/2019 11:25 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 2:37 PM
  • 255.0k
  • 709

605 comments

  • Yaseen P.
    05/18/2019 23:58

    Tu samjhti kya hai apne aap ko Tu sahido ka majak bana rahi hai Jab tera baap ya bhai ya pati marega to tujhe aisash hoga gaddar

  • Shaker F.
    05/18/2019 12:19

    She hang kill that pragya tarorist

  • Majid P.
    05/18/2019 11:01

    Sadhvi is real teririst kiled sadhvi

  • Asif P.
    05/18/2019 10:12

    अश्या आतंकवादी ला फाशी की शिक्षा झाली पाहिजे

  • Nihal S.
    05/18/2019 10:09

    JAB.AESE.LOG.POLITICS.ME.AATE.TABHI.MUSHRAF.BANTA

  • Ali R.
    05/18/2019 09:01

    Randi

  • Deepak G.
    05/18/2019 06:41

    देशाची वाट लावली आहे साल्यानी

  • Ateeque S.
    05/18/2019 05:51

    Sadhvi Tu khud ek atangwadi hai

  • Mosim K.
    05/18/2019 05:46

    23may ko Teri avkat dikhayega bhopal

  • Mozez A.
    05/18/2019 04:42

    Jail me kaafi ho gaye hai... :p

  • Ramesh R.
    05/18/2019 03:55

    Idiot peoples are clapping to her speech..

  • Harshad B.
    05/18/2019 00:57

    Aa ben na lagan karavo bhai o

  • Kiara K.
    05/17/2019 17:49

    Shiekh Junaid

  • Khalid A.
    05/17/2019 16:20

    Bhagwa aatankwadi hai

  • Asif S.
    05/17/2019 13:07

    Shadvi pakhandi daku.

  • Darshil O.
    05/17/2019 12:34

    this bastard call terrorists a true deshbhakt..

  • Soumyak B.
    05/17/2019 11:30

    We can't call it contentious but absurdly vicious and perilous for the society! She had challenged and cursed a brave man who fought for the countrymen lives and she remarked like a lion hearted occultist.....India will never spare you and surely you will lose your ground soon....BJP top cadres have also criticized your approach

  • Ashish A.
    05/17/2019 10:23

    Terrist

  • Naqsh N.
    05/17/2019 10:09

    Lekin iske ma bap Ko kisne curse Kiya ye paida Hui .... 🙄🙄

  • Manish T.
    05/17/2019 07:58

    Chor

