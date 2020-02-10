back

Salman Khurshid Chants Azadi With 3-Year-Old

Congress party’s Salman Khurshid took delight at this toddler’s Azadi chant near Jamia university in New Delhi.

02/10/2020 11:17 AM
  • 68.2k
  • 439

Politics

423 comments

  • Sunil L.
    44 minutes

    They are the real virus.

  • Rolling M.
    an hour

    Maderckod ,,free k liye gand bhi marba lenge

  • Rick R.
    an hour

    He is a Bastard

  • Madhavijayasurya J.
    2 hours

    All cheep tricks, they didn't even Spar children for the dirty politics

  • Arif M.
    2 hours

    So Cute

  • Nitin D.
    2 hours

    Puncher banane vale ki aulad

  • Manoj S.
    2 hours

    Some loser, whose did not try to raise their voice in Indian parliament, always walk out. Now trying to use children's nd community slogans for their political careers.....good keep it up, but u r d fail. Strong opposition made strong country.......

  • Nikhil P.
    3 hours

    Whatever it is, this is not correct. Ab India me darr lagta hai.

  • Premkumar S.
    3 hours

    Please spare the kids ... At least

  • Sreekumaran
    3 hours

    A terrorist in the making.

  • Prity K.
    3 hours

    Ye to kal ka osama hai

  • Suman D.
    3 hours

    Why all of them are same ??

  • Sreekumaran
    3 hours

    In the battle field no children, women, or senior citizens. Who ever comes in to the battle field has to face the bullet. And there no Hindus, Christians or Muslims. All are same.

  • Praveen K.
    3 hours

    Shame on such Congress leaders

  • Balaji V.
    3 hours

    Shame on every one who is supporting such behaviour

  • Dayalkrishna
    4 hours

    See in 70 years time, how the congress has done its home work and is in its final phase to partition India once again. Congress is the biggest threat to India as on date.

  • Aamir G.
    4 hours

    This kid has to go to kindergarten!!! Not to a protest. This is not what we want for our kids. Please don’t involve small kids into this. Let them live there childhood. This reminds me of Palestinian mothers using there kids for protest. Don’t encourage us acts.

  • Khan H.
    4 hours

    🙂

  • Krishna Y.
    4 hours

    Bc kis chizz ki azadi mang rahay hai

  • Laksh R.
    4 hours

    These All R Aazadi Gang Want Aazadi