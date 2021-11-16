back
Salman Khurshid’s House Vandalised In Nainital
Broken window panes… front door on fire… those who disagreed with former union minister Salman Khurshid took their protest to his residence.
16/11/2021 5:27 PM
88 comments
Rajesh K.8 hours
All terrorist group are muslims in the world why not he is barking on them 🐷
Asad G.a day
What to expect from fool graduates of Whatsapp university
Sumit B.2 days
Marketing level salman khadus whatever
Sumit B.2 days
Koi baat karne ki koshish karta hai to app bhag jaate hai ....
Uttapam D.2 days
😂😂😂🤣 ...these r innocent misguided boko haram isisi hindu youth...pls forgive them...they should be brought to main stream...i request govt to give them govt jobs...
Aayan A.2 days
Killing Muslims in India is legitimise
Aayan A.2 days
Hindutwa theory end of India
Daniel A.3 days
Kirshid needs to be sent to live in Afghanistan 🇦🇫 and among boku haram people Kick him out of India 🇮🇳 along with his family and extended family ….
Sanakan B.3 days
Chabaaz. India. Clap clap. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Parimal K.3 days
Bhai pundits ke liye kuch bola hai tu... Baat chit k tareeke 😂😂😂
Jehanzeb A.3 days
Real India is now visible to whole world....they are lynchers rapists and extremest.
Saleem P.3 days
Bhagwa Atankwadi Voilating human rights. Voilating law and order..
Mohd S.3 days
Wow salmon ke ghar me aag lgaker kah rhe hai ki hume terrorist se compare mat Karo 😂wah kya joke hai😂😂
Safaid S.3 days
Sahi bola isne. Aur ye gundagardi iss baat ka saboot hai. INDIA tabahi ki taraf chal para hai. Aur buht bura haal hoga India ka.
Bapai M.4 days
You are comparing hindutva with ISIS. If it was right then your head would not be on your body. Like they did in France.
Saurabh N.4 days
He just tried to target hindutva. There are many other things he could have mentioned.
Zain A.4 days
Terrible india
Yuvraj S.4 days
Now play full victim card
Harendra P.4 days
Ab pta CLA Boko Haram ka mtlb🤣😀
Sammi K.4 days
He got the taste of his own meal. By the way its general public who were outraged with his radicalised islamic agenda book. And people who justify kangna home demolition by shivsena goons are now preaching moral lecture :-D