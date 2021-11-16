back

Salman Khurshid’s House Vandalised In Nainital

Broken window panes… front door on fire… those who disagreed with former union minister Salman Khurshid took their protest to his residence.

16/11/2021 5:27 PM
  • 26K
  • 93

88 comments

  • Rajesh K.
    8 hours

    All terrorist group are muslims in the world why not he is barking on them 🐷

  • Asad G.
    a day

    What to expect from fool graduates of Whatsapp university

  • Sumit B.
    2 days

    Marketing level salman khadus whatever

  • Sumit B.
    2 days

    Koi baat karne ki koshish karta hai to app bhag jaate hai ....

  • Uttapam D.
    2 days

    😂😂😂🤣 ...these r innocent misguided boko haram isisi hindu youth...pls forgive them...they should be brought to main stream...i request govt to give them govt jobs...

  • Aayan A.
    2 days

    Killing Muslims in India is legitimise

  • Aayan A.
    2 days

    Hindutwa theory end of India

  • Daniel A.
    3 days

    Kirshid needs to be sent to live in Afghanistan 🇦🇫 and among boku haram people Kick him out of India 🇮🇳 along with his family and extended family ….

  • Sanakan B.
    3 days

    Chabaaz. India. Clap clap. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Parimal K.
    3 days

    Bhai pundits ke liye kuch bola hai tu... Baat chit k tareeke 😂😂😂

  • Jehanzeb A.
    3 days

    Real India is now visible to whole world....they are lynchers rapists and extremest.

  • Saleem P.
    3 days

    Bhagwa Atankwadi Voilating human rights. Voilating law and order..

  • Mohd S.
    3 days

    Wow salmon ke ghar me aag lgaker kah rhe hai ki hume terrorist se compare mat Karo 😂wah kya joke hai😂😂

  • Safaid S.
    3 days

    Sahi bola isne. Aur ye gundagardi iss baat ka saboot hai. INDIA tabahi ki taraf chal para hai. Aur buht bura haal hoga India ka.

  • Bapai M.
    4 days

    You are comparing hindutva with ISIS. If it was right then your head would not be on your body. Like they did in France.

  • Saurabh N.
    4 days

    He just tried to target hindutva. There are many other things he could have mentioned.

  • Zain A.
    4 days

    Terrible india

  • Yuvraj S.
    4 days

    Now play full victim card

  • Harendra P.
    4 days

    Ab pta CLA Boko Haram ka mtlb🤣😀

  • Sammi K.
    4 days

    He got the taste of his own meal. By the way its general public who were outraged with his radicalised islamic agenda book. And people who justify kangna home demolition by shivsena goons are now preaching moral lecture :-D

