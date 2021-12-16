back
Sam Manekshaw On The 1971 Indo-Pak War
"My job is to fight, fight to win." Sam Manekshaw recalls the days leading up to the 1971 Indo-Pak war and its aftermath... 🎥: Parzor Foundation
16/12/2021 7:14 AM
- 210.3K
- 4.4K
- 147
122 comments
Abdul W.24/12/2021 16:33
Hahaha 😂😂
Rishabh S.23/12/2021 18:04
What a great personality...from every inches he was a great damn perfect soldier❤ 🇮🇳
Dipak S.23/12/2021 04:24
"Man of honour"
Zeet T.22/12/2021 14:44
I think lot of we can learn from him if he alive... salute sir
Pamila K.22/12/2021 12:36
We Indians Proud of him. Jai Hind.🇮🇳
Naeem K.21/12/2021 17:22
A through gentlemen and a professional soldier
Raju T.21/12/2021 09:57
Hallmark of great leader 🥰
Qazi R.21/12/2021 07:09
ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনীর পর্যন্ত সবচেয়ে শ্রেষ্ঠ সেনাপ্রধান হচ্ছেন স্যাম ম্যানেকশাহ এবং সবচেয়ে নিকৃষ্ট সেনাপ্রধান বিপিন রাওয়াত
Chhandita C.20/12/2021 14:33
Jay hind 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳
Chhuanoma H.20/12/2021 13:16
My Grandfather
Vijay R.20/12/2021 09:25
What a personality....❤️❤️❤️
Kurush D.20/12/2021 06:06
🙏🇮🇳🙏
Sayeed H.20/12/2021 00:26
My gratitude honour and salute to our friend for his cordial support to fight against bloody Pakistan in 1971.
M T.19/12/2021 16:58
He was right, if Indian Army were sent to Bangladesh in the month of April they would definitely lose the war. As per the General's statement, initially Pakistan Army was stronger than Indian. But Mukti Bahini had been conducting operation against Pakistan army and their collaborators since March. Due to their day and night guerrilla attack, after 8 months PAK Army became weak and were confined inside the camps. At the end, when PAF conducted air attack on more than 19 Airbases in the western front, without having any alternate, Indian Armed Forces got involved in the war. A joint force were made with the command of Indian generals to wipe out Pak Army from BD. In that case how this war bacomes only 'Indo-Pak war 71'? It would have been acceptable if they had defeated Pakistan on the Western Front. Without mentioning the name of BD, what a mean minded attitude you Indians are showing. The victory, as you are claiming alone over Pakistan, seems to be the story of 'Packletide's Tiger'.
Shailendra S.19/12/2021 14:33
Salute to you, sir
Shailendra K.19/12/2021 08:43
Best way to maintain discipline, he never punished any Army men in court marshal
Austin A.19/12/2021 06:09
HOW CAN U CALL IT THE PAKISTANI- BANGLADESHI WAR WHEN BANGLADESH WAS NOT YET A NATION AT THAT TIME? WITHOUT THE INDIANS, BANGLADESH WOULD NOT HAVE GAINED INDEPENDENCE AS WEST PAKISTAN'S PATHAN AND PUNJABI MUSLIM TROOPS WERE DETERMINED TO WIPE OUT THE BENGALI MUSLIMS WHOM THEY REGARDED AS BLACK- SKINNED,INFERIOR, BACKWARD AND SUBHUMANS.THE WEST PAKISTANI ARMY HAD ALREADY KILLED 3 MILLION BENGALS AND BRUTALLY RAPED OVER 400,000 BENGALI WOMEN BEFORE THE INDIAN MILITARY INTERVENTION PUT A STOP TO ALL THOSE ATROCITES LEADING TO THE SURRENDER OF 95,000 PAK TROOPS. SO BANGLADESHIS SHOULD STOP BEING INGRATES AND FOREVER THANK HINDU- MAJORITY INDIA FOR THEIR INTERVENTION WHEN ALL OTHER MUSLIM NATIONS LIKE INDONESIA, MALAYSIA, AFGHANISTAN,IRAN,SAUDI ARABIA ETC ALL TURNED A BLIND EYE TO PAKISTANI ATROCITES.
Prabhu R.19/12/2021 04:06
Such class is sadly missing these days!
Nitin P.18/12/2021 16:43
Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw 🇮🇳.... One man Army.....
Shyam D.18/12/2021 12:37
Vijay din 16th dec. 1971. Proude moment for INDIA