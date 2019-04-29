Same Words Different Politician

We're getting deja vu watching the elections. 😩
Feliciano C.05/20/2019 10:51
Why are you shouting about corruption. Your party having biggest numbers of corrupt elements. You are absolutely useless person feeding the corrupt politicians.
Bains K.05/20/2019 01:23
Krna haii nii kuch bakchodii krva lo jitnii mrzii
Anil H.05/19/2019 15:49
Sold out Page..
Lampha Y.05/17/2019 06:58
Big thank you for nice editing (in Modi style) 😜😜😜😜
Atul S.05/16/2019 07:35
Sbse brst tu h... Evm m gadbdii krta h... Narak milega modi ko😂😂😂
Ankit S.05/16/2019 07:18
People need to understand one thing. On how democracy works and how liberal media plays a huge part in it to make it unipolar. All throughout the colonial period, there was a relentless effort to demonize hinduism and make it look primitive.. Sati, which was practised by elite Brahmins was made to look as if it was widespread, all the atrocities done by a handful of out-of-line high caste people were highlighted. India was a vast country with many kings many cultures, many languages many caste.. But there is one and only one thing that was holding the whole subcontinent together.. Hinduism and the shared mythology. Yes, there were battles between kings but there was no bloodlust between common people like in the medieval Europe. People used to make pilgrimage throughout the country. It was a most feared obstacle for the divide and rule ideology, as it has the power to unify India. All the west-installed Liberal parties (Congress, CPI) and medias also work with the same ideology. Divide us with caste, state, language etc. and rule.. Thats why religion is so important to BJP. And it, in no way, means that we are getting less secular. We have been secular from the ancient times of Chandragupta to times of Vasco da gama. The foreign visitors were always welcomed warmly and were given land and allowed to propagate their faith. Western media or western funded media (wire, brut, bbc, cnn, ) influence to change the national narrative and thus have power over regime change and can influence to overthrow any party which will put their country first. China is a big example.. They had to shut out all the western media from influencing its people.. took everything in their own hand.. pulled 700 million people out of poverty and now is a power that could potentially challenge the west. India is cursed with liberal democracy so the best we can do is expose the liberal media, take pride in our culture and put our country fir
Nilesh S.05/03/2019 10:19
1947 se ab tak garibi htao htao krte ho to ab tak kya Kiya bhai
Ramya T.05/02/2019 03:39
Yeah sunte sunte tu Mera baap Buddha Ho Gaya shayad main bhi buddhi ho jao
Dev L.05/01/2019 02:23
Yahi sunte sunte bade ho rahe hein hum....
Megha S.04/30/2019 09:20
Bhai sab ke sab chutiye hai .
Khan T.04/30/2019 07:40
Just let modi win and self destruct india
Yash P.04/30/2019 06:04
Saale sab chor hai
Dolon M.04/30/2019 03:47
Is it really that hard to stop corruption.......in this advance new world..... where technology has developed so much....still we have to believe them talking and talking .........and taking no steps .
Rakesh N.04/30/2019 02:55
Every politician promise
Munirul H.04/30/2019 02:25
Thugs of Hindosthan. "Today, that very idea of India is under threat. Today, song, dance, laughter is under threat…our beloved Constitution is under threat. The institutions that have to nurture argument, debate and dissent have been suffocated. To question, to call out lies, to speak the truth, is branded 'anti-national'. The seeds of hatred have entered our food, prayers and festivals. The ways in which this hatred has seeped into our daily fabric are alarming, and it has to STOP,"
Mannique M.04/29/2019 21:49
Modi LIES Exposed - Pulwama; 1) India attacked terrorists not Pakistan.... Independent sources confirmed it as planned aggression against Pakistan but in face of PAF alertness, Indian air strike failed. 2) PAF F.16 shot down by IAF..... US report negated Modi claim & called it as white lie. 3) IAF strike killed 350/400 terrorists in Pak. All rubbish, the truth is obvious .. Not a single casualty except Duran shah minor bruises, few trees and a crow killed. 4) Mig 21 missing: Two intruding Indian planes were SHOT down by PAF beside other 2 ac & 6 troops lost thru friendly fire. 5) IAF Pilot missing,.... In fact he was captured by pakfoj and later handed him over to India at Wahga. 6) And now Indian FM herself acknowledged no loss to military or people in Balakot..... Isn't it enough to prove their pre-planned narrative based on STATE managed Lies And THE BIGGEST LIE!!!!!! 7) Pakistan did Pulwama.... Now it's been reported AS an inside job by Modi regime/ BJP in a bid to win forthcoming ELECTIONS.
प्रित्वी च.04/29/2019 16:55
👏
Gkrish G.04/29/2019 12:24
Do not vote for Congress which has misruled for over six decades
Manash G.04/29/2019 11:49
