Sanjay Raut Asks Centre Who Really Is Anti-National
"Arnab violated Official Secrets Act, he is under your protection... but sedition case against Rajdeep." Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut excoriated the Central government once again.
05/02/2021 5:27 PM
511 comments
Kamal H.8 hours
Sanjay ji,kal kisi video main dekha k aaap chunaav Ballot paper se krane ki baat kar rahe hain,plz aap shuru kijiye apne state main,slowly poore desh main ye hoga ,my best wishes are wd you ppl qki aap hi solid takkar de sakte hain
James M.a day
💯true, Modi government is turning more autocratic each day
Saif A.a day
Completely agree.
Rabbani S.2 days
A guy named arnab who had the military secret and and laughed on Pulwama by saying "we won like crazy" is a true deshbhakt.
Harilal S.3 days
Paid .. Protesters enemy of Bharat
Raakesh P.3 days
Sanjay Raut is Laiyer
Siddhartha P.4 days
jhoot ko bhi sach..
Taquiuddin M.4 days
28 deshbhakt businessmen who looted money from Indian Banks: 1) Vijay Mallya 2) Mehul Choksi 3) Nirav Modi 4) Nishan Modi 5) Pushpesh Baidya 6) Ashish Jobanputra 7) Sunny Kalara Arti Kalara 9) Sunjay Kalara 10) Varsha Kalara 11) Sudhir Kalara 12) Jatin Mehta 13) Umesh Parikh 14) Kamlesh Parikh 15) Nilesh Parikh 16) Vinay Mittal 17) Eklavya Garg 18) Chetan Jayantilal 19) Nitin Jayantilal 20) Dipti Bein Chetan 21) Saviya Saith 22) Rajiv Goyal 23) Alka Goyal 24) Lalit Modi 25) Ritesh Jain 26) Hitesh Nagenderbhai Patel 27) Mayuriben Patel 28) Ashish Suresh Bhai Total amount looted: Rs.10,000,000,000,000/- (Rupees Ten Trillion) None of them was a Pakistani, none was a Muslim, none was a Punjabi, no one was a Khalistani. None was declared a Terrorist, none was an Urban Naxal. No one from OBC/SC/ST. Except for Vijay Mallya, the rest all belong to Gujarat! And Modi sarkar is neither bringing them back nor arresting. So who is a deshbhakt? What a Hypocrisy Does India 🇮🇳 Live in and the Andhbhakts talk about Atmanirbar Bharat. (Copied From Karen Thapar Fan Club Post)
Mohammed S.4 days
Ban on RSS and BJP... enough bhut hogaya yeah log ko abhi Nahi rokenge toh yeah apki kidney bech khainge..
Julie F.4 days
Very well said ...today whoever speaks against the Govt...are put in the Jail
Tshering S.5 days
Truely well explained
Raheem M.5 days
Bahut khoob
Faris M.5 days
Hatts off sanjay bhai
Abdulla K.5 days
Narendra modi is bull shit
Vikramsinh K.5 days
He has been calling vulgar names to our pm in his marathi newspaper , and now he is saying we respect pm. Hypocrite . Liar . Kutta
Vikramsinh K.5 days
He is the most cunning liar in maharashtra. He lies and twists it fot you with his careful words .. don't you remember when kangna and arnab spoke against him what they did ??
Kumar P.5 days
Sonia sena leader
Sudhir S.6 days
Naughty Sanjay Raut ji....you are full confused and frustrated person. Take some rest and get well soon..we don’t want to hear your chutkula and jokes.
Guna L.6 days
It won't be long before our own citizens in the security forces will be called anti-nationals just because they don't agree with the ruling party. Give them another decade and we will be forced to chant "hail modi"
Sinha G.6 days
JOKER AND COWARD - WIFE DOES BANK MANIPULATIONS NO PROBLEM, ACTORS ARE MURDERED BY PENGUIN NO PROBLEM - IF SOMEONE TELLS TRUTH THAT MAHARASTRA GOVENEMERN IS USESS THEN PROBLEM - BASICALLY A SICK PERSON- AND DOESNOT EVEN KNOW HOW TO TALK