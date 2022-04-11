back
Sanjay Raut vs. Amit Shah in Parliament
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the Centre of turning the police into a "demon". Here's how Amit Shah responded…
11/04/2022 11:06 AM
29 comments
Sandra S.15/04/2022 17:50
Lawmakers are the law breakers
Achumi's C.14/04/2022 17:46
Criminal Raut
Arvind R.14/04/2022 08:27
Human trafficker home minister is presenting bill on criminal this happens only in india
Irshad A.13/04/2022 21:13
kanoon 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Saleem S.13/04/2022 17:29
Modi's BJP Government With Amit Shah Proving How To Use & MisUse The Power Of Governance EveryWhere & In EveryMatter Democratically Or UnDemocratically By Creating New Law & Rule Congress & Other Parties Should Definitely Learn This & As Soon As They Come To Power They Should Reopen The Cases Of Murder Of Justice Lohiya & Other Supreme Court Judges Murder Of Journalist Gouri Lankesh & More Than 70 Journalist's In This 7 Year's Of BJP Government Sabarmathi Express Fire & Godhra Riots In Gujarat Murder Of Inspector Subodh Singh In Uttar Pradesh Why Is IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt Arrested & In Jail Since So Many Year's Of Godhra Riots How 220 Kg Explosives & 80 Kg RDX Entered Into Highly Secured Military Area Of Pulwama Killing Our Country India's Security Forces Even After Repeated Warnings & Security Alerts By Intelligence Agencies Circumstances Of Suicide Case Of Rohit Vemula In Hyderabad University Muder Of Farmers By Running Car On Farmers And Many Other Wrong & Illegal Activities Happened Above Mentioned Are Innocent Or Sincerely Working Hindu's Of Our Country India With Whom InJustice Happened Some Who Are Coward Blind Bhakts Doing Religious Dirty Politics If You Are Real Hindu's & Have Guts Can You Dare To Raise Voice In Support & Justice For Those All Indian Hindu's Mentioned Above
Manjunath M.12/04/2022 18:14
I would request HM to also train police department to treat citizens who approach them for help in proper way. Not until they say any influence or high profile references. Also train them to treat citizens with respect. Improve their body language.
Rex G.12/04/2022 17:33
It's a open gang war in India wen the Godfather is the HM . Then his assassins will come to play ... Like almost all central agencies playing. Wen the Gang stays together no worries. But wen the Godfather is disrespected it's an all out war. Totally agree. But by breaking a functioning gang for the HM 's Gang is not right . I understand the pain the oppostion party in Maharashtra going through. Maharashtra was n will always be the greatest state of India. Ur trying to break the resolve of the state government which will only get stronger by the day. When the going gets tough , The Tough get going 💪🏼 Jai bharat Jai Maharashtra 🙏🏼
Brut India12/04/2022 05:36
This was Sanjay Singh vs. Amit Shah in the Parliament: https://fb.watch/cjUXXXslEG/
Putin R.12/04/2022 04:57
How come amit sha son income increases 800% in a single year?
Shamsul H.11/04/2022 23:15
அதுதாண்டா தமிழ்நாடு ...
Mesta J.11/04/2022 14:13
Mohammed S.11/04/2022 13:43
Ek Tadipaar Amit Shah home minister Aaj Hamen Aankh Mein Aankh milakar baat karne ki aukat a Gai uski Ek Desh Ka Gunda Pradhanmantri Mr Narendra Modi
Andrew M.11/04/2022 12:59
and the Extortionist Amit Shah is today a member of Parliament
John N.11/04/2022 12:42
Mr. H. M As long as EVM in action You will speak like this....😊
Mayura J.11/04/2022 12:36
How is giving scientific support to police turning them into demon.. हा राऊत स्वतःच काय बोलतो त्यालाच कळत नाही...
Umesh S.11/04/2022 12:34
Bjp ❤️🚩💪🇮🇳
Umesh S.11/04/2022 12:33
Seng 👈gaddar hai 👈
Pfotte K.11/04/2022 12:08
Amishahji, your mind and heart is ruled by evil.
Towseef B.11/04/2022 11:44
Tadipaar kab tak kare ga,akhir kursi jayegi
Rajeev P.11/04/2022 11:41
The Ra(u)t is in too much pain