Sanjay Singh Calls Out President’s Speech

Inam L.2 hours
Well said sir ji
Jiji J.2 hours
Great speech sir . But Thier plan is to divide n get votes.
Jyoti B.2 hours
Mr Sanjay Singh jo Delhi me jo log mar rahe the or tum log unki jaat dekhkar paise de rahe the wo kya tha 😡😡😡
Neeta S.3 hours
Ticket blackmailer chor hai sale
Harsha S.3 hours
Nice acting I must say! 🤣
Amber P.3 hours
Yes u right sir
Saleem S.3 hours
What did the BJP do for the Hindu people ?. The bitter truth is that nothing is done !!!. What is the benefit to the Hindu people of demolishing a mosque and building a temple ?. What is the benefit to the Hindu people of the Muthalak Prohibition Act ?. What is the benefit to the Hindu people of banning the slaughter of cows for food ?. What is the benefit to the Hindu people of the abolition of the separate status of Kashmir ?. What is the benefit to Hindu people by CAA, NRC Act ?. * What good is it for the Hindu people if mosques that claim to be demolished are demolished ?. * What is the benefit to the Hindu people of creating religious riots and killing minorities ?. What is the benefit to the Hindu people of a corrupt government that has not even provided scholarships to poor Hindu students after 7 years in power ?. Can the BJP say any good it has done to Hindus? If you support even though you can not, what is the reason for that ?. It's a kind of mental illness for us to be overjoyed to find out that the 'Electricity bill'came in at Rs.1000 more and not to regret the Rs.5000 extra on the next-door 'Electricity Bill.' That is to say, it is a happy mentality that Muslims and Christians are losing their peace even though it is not good for us! It is a psychopath who finds pleasure in killing Muslims and Christians! It is a psychosis that is ecstatic to see Muslims and Christians deprived of their constitutional rights !!!. As former BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha has said about the rule of Narendra Modi, it is understandable if an individual is crazy !!!. What can be done if a majority country goes crazy ?. Especially if any important election starts in any part of this countries,suddenly,a chaos between Muslims and Hindus will created by RSS AND BJP PARTIES to gain Hindu votes Yes !!!. An individual can be cured if he goes crazy but what can be done if a majority of the country goes crazy ?. This is a post for the mentally ill who support the BJP !!!. Not for secular Hindus !!!.
Mun T.4 hours
Yogi is criminal
Arun B.4 hours
Nice speech
Urs T.4 hours
👏
Rishmina4 hours
What a speech 👍
Vivek P.4 hours
BJP lite want to question BJP?
Theresa F.5 hours
Wonderful speech.. Tit for Tat..
Aslam A.6 hours
👌
Anupriyaprabhanshu G.6 hours
👍
Aisha C.6 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Sare congress Or other party ka h 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ........ Inki black money kam ho gye na isliya chilla rahe h wrna congress na to 🤣 kuch bhe nahi kiya BJP fir bhe krre h
Safaid S.7 hours
Amdh bhakts are deaf as well
Sourav K.7 hours
Buycot
Sikkanthar B.7 hours
Really sry .. 😔 again. . because really India totally different between south different between north .. because of RSS .. because sangis damage name of our Indian democracy ... 😔 I hope will soon .. power of India again .. without sangis ...
Rajkumar G.7 hours
🤔🤔