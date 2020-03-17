back

Sanjay Singh Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots

Home Minister Amit Shah responded in kind after AAP's Sanjay Singh tore into the government's handling of the Delhi riots on the Rajya Sabha floor.

03/17/2020 3:51 PM
  • 123.4k
  • 487

And even more

  1. 2:18

    ¿Qué es el reloj del juicio final?

  2. 2:28

    ¿Triunfarán los pañuelos verdes en Ecuador?

  3. 4:18

    Nelson Mandela: el hombre que cambió la historia

  4. 2:23

    El permiso de paternidad, polémica en Japón

  5. 6:03

    ¿Cuál es la relación entre los líderes evangélicos y AMLO?

  6. 5:01

    A un año de mandato, la seguridad es el desafío del Gobierno de AMLO

168 comments

  • Anuj B.
    an hour

    Tahir ke gunde the jo up se aaye the sanjay bhai abhi jaanch chal rhi h or ho sakta h tum bhi shamil milo is sabme

  • Mohsin D.
    2 hours

    I have been a lawyer for 20 years and a judge for another 20. I have known many good judges and many bad judges. But I have never known any judge in the Indian judiciary as shameless and disgraceful as this sexual pervert Ranjan Gogoi. There was hardly any vice which was not in this man. And now this rascal and rogue is going to adorn the Indian Parliament. Hari Om Justice Katju

  • Digomon K.
    2 hours

    BJP DESH BARBAAD KARKE HI CHODEGA !! PURA INDIA JALADENGE SAALE KUTHHEEE

  • Amrit B.
    2 hours

    तडीपार!!

  • Mhassan A.
    4 hours

    Why the home minister listened the shaheen bagh ...

  • Joseph M.
    4 hours

    This is not a summoned. This is a Bombardment.

  • Augustine S.
    4 hours

    Tadipar terrorist hai

  • Nagarajan A.
    4 hours

    Thank you Honorable Home Minster for Shifting the Urban Naxal and posting a very just person as jugde

  • Meeraj K.
    4 hours

    Honesty is the best policy Aadmi party # sing

  • Guru G.
    5 hours

    Bhagwa AatankwAad

  • Hafiz S.
    5 hours

    A PRE PLANNED GENOSIDE ***For Innocent and peaceful Citizens Not a single religion in the WORLD allowed TERRORISM. HUMANITY is 1st You already lost from your own religion and humanity if you involve, support TERRORISM in the name of religion. You are also not different from other terrorists either Muslim terrorists, Christian terrorists, Hindu terrorists. Or any other religion. All the GOD FATHER of terrorists use TERRORISM to gain, hold power using innocent and peaceful civilians to succeed their ill motives . Hope you understand. You and me never gain from fighting, killing each other rather then losing. LEADER always keeps their family away. Never and Ever neither find them nor their family members in this anarchy.They always keep themselves safe. SO LET US KEEP OURSELVES SAFE. HUMANITY IS THE BASIC CONCEPT OF RELIGION. Pre-planned GENOCIDE by Modi, Amit Shah, RSS *STOP GENOCIDE STOP RACIST *STOP MODI* STOP AMIT SHAH. ***STOP RSS ** STOP YUGI ADITYANATH The most NOTORIOUS and Ferocious Terrorosts*** WORLD class Hypocrites. They must be bring to justice in International Criminal Court for violating Human rights and making division between innocent Citizens with Communal killings, burning properties, religious places of Minorities.

  • Arun B.
    5 hours

    Waste HM.. complete disaster..

  • Sidhartha S.
    5 hours

    https://www.fast2sms.com?aff=ho85mkVX Grow your Business through SMS marketing

  • Shantiranjan D.
    5 hours

    AGAR GRIHA MONTRY SAHI HAY TOW ISTAFA DIJIYE OR IN AROPA KA NIDAR HOKAR SAMNA KIJIYE .

  • Veena N.
    6 hours

    Tadipaar law layega🙄🙄

  • Peria S.
    6 hours

    Hei fools questioning the transfer of this judge. His wife is involved with bloody moron George Soros and rascal Harsh Mander out to destroy India. Idiots go and do some research. Don't bark like illiterate street dogs!

  • Rajeev K.
    6 hours

    Dono Gujarati gunda ko desh se bahar fekne ki jarurat hai

  • Ash A.
    6 hours

    Yeh amit shah ko schooling bhejo re.... yeh gunda hai wase hi rehaega

  • Mahindra S.
    6 hours

    Rioters were AAP supporter and their councillor organised it

  • Deepak K.
    6 hours

    Sanjay all fire no fuel. All baseless facts, demolished in the parliament . He should apolozies to the nation for misleading the population...