Sanjay Singh Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots
Home Minister Amit Shah responded in kind after AAP's Sanjay Singh tore into the government's handling of the Delhi riots on the Rajya Sabha floor.
03/17/2020 3:51 PM
168 comments
Anuj B.an hour
Tahir ke gunde the jo up se aaye the sanjay bhai abhi jaanch chal rhi h or ho sakta h tum bhi shamil milo is sabme
Mohsin D.2 hours
I have been a lawyer for 20 years and a judge for another 20. I have known many good judges and many bad judges. But I have never known any judge in the Indian judiciary as shameless and disgraceful as this sexual pervert Ranjan Gogoi. There was hardly any vice which was not in this man. And now this rascal and rogue is going to adorn the Indian Parliament. Hari Om Justice Katju
Digomon K.2 hours
BJP DESH BARBAAD KARKE HI CHODEGA !! PURA INDIA JALADENGE SAALE KUTHHEEE
Amrit B.2 hours
तडीपार!!
Mhassan A.4 hours
Why the home minister listened the shaheen bagh ...
Joseph M.4 hours
This is not a summoned. This is a Bombardment.
Augustine S.4 hours
Tadipar terrorist hai
Nagarajan A.4 hours
Thank you Honorable Home Minster for Shifting the Urban Naxal and posting a very just person as jugde
Meeraj K.4 hours
Honesty is the best policy Aadmi party # sing
Guru G.5 hours
Bhagwa AatankwAad
Hafiz S.5 hours
A PRE PLANNED GENOSIDE ***For Innocent and peaceful Citizens Not a single religion in the WORLD allowed TERRORISM. HUMANITY is 1st You already lost from your own religion and humanity if you involve, support TERRORISM in the name of religion. You are also not different from other terrorists either Muslim terrorists, Christian terrorists, Hindu terrorists. Or any other religion. All the GOD FATHER of terrorists use TERRORISM to gain, hold power using innocent and peaceful civilians to succeed their ill motives . Hope you understand. You and me never gain from fighting, killing each other rather then losing. LEADER always keeps their family away. Never and Ever neither find them nor their family members in this anarchy.They always keep themselves safe. SO LET US KEEP OURSELVES SAFE. HUMANITY IS THE BASIC CONCEPT OF RELIGION. Pre-planned GENOCIDE by Modi, Amit Shah, RSS *STOP GENOCIDE STOP RACIST *STOP MODI* STOP AMIT SHAH. ***STOP RSS ** STOP YUGI ADITYANATH The most NOTORIOUS and Ferocious Terrorosts*** WORLD class Hypocrites. They must be bring to justice in International Criminal Court for violating Human rights and making division between innocent Citizens with Communal killings, burning properties, religious places of Minorities.
Arun B.5 hours
Waste HM.. complete disaster..
Sidhartha S.5 hours
Shantiranjan D.5 hours
AGAR GRIHA MONTRY SAHI HAY TOW ISTAFA DIJIYE OR IN AROPA KA NIDAR HOKAR SAMNA KIJIYE .
Veena N.6 hours
Tadipaar law layega🙄🙄
Peria S.6 hours
Hei fools questioning the transfer of this judge. His wife is involved with bloody moron George Soros and rascal Harsh Mander out to destroy India. Idiots go and do some research. Don't bark like illiterate street dogs!
Rajeev K.6 hours
Dono Gujarati gunda ko desh se bahar fekne ki jarurat hai
Ash A.6 hours
Yeh amit shah ko schooling bhejo re.... yeh gunda hai wase hi rehaega
Mahindra S.6 hours
Rioters were AAP supporter and their councillor organised it
Deepak K.6 hours
Sanjay all fire no fuel. All baseless facts, demolished in the parliament . He should apolozies to the nation for misleading the population...