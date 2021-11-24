back
Santosh Babu's Wife & Mother Receive His Maha Vir Chakra
"I'm happy that my son sacrificed his life for the country." Late Col Santosh Babu's mother and wife accepted his posthumous bravery award. Here's what his parents said in 2020.
24/11/2021 4:27 PM
63 comments
Rashi G.2 days
I don't understand Pakistani kachra yahan kyon marwaane aa jata hai ? Jaao apne gadho pe haso Hamare Hindustan mein kachre ki zarurat nahi hai
Sriram D.3 days
Vande mataram
Ashwin P.3 days
Some unfaithful Dogs show his intentions by post laughing Emoji on this ceremony
Kasim A.3 days
May the noble soul rest in peace. 🙏🙏
Sinybiju P.4 days
Salute !!!
Wajahat A.4 days
My respect to you avdyour son my dear sister remember A Shaheed never dies
Avaneesh D.5 days
The people who are laughing let me tell you the motto of Indian Army and Pakistani Army : Indian Army -----> "Service before Self" Pakistani Army ---> " Surrender before Service"
Avaneesh D.5 days
Our Soldiers are our Pride , No matter what the circumstances are Indian Armed forces are well prepared for any contingencies and we are very lucky that Our Army has protected us right from the beginning and will continue to do it. One institution that is Highly dedicated and capable. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Shahid J.5 days
Salute to the brave. Respect to the family members who proud on his son.
Satya S.5 days
🙏🙏
Syed A.5 days
after pakistan, china is also terrorist 😂only innocent are indians soldiers
Basistha B.6 days
We offer a great Salute to Sontosh babu and his family members. We feel proud of him who made supreme sacrifice for the nation. may his soul rest in peace .
Eshita G.6 days
Heartfelt respect to the soldier and his family. To all the trolls from across the border who are laughing at this, may you get cured of your dumbfuckery soon.
Alphonso M.6 days
What a disgrace to laugh at a soldiers life...Why people are putting a laughing emoji? What so funny?A person lost his life,leaving his family behind...He fought for his country and died,so insensitive of humanity.May his soul rest in peace 😇
Shah A.6 days
Respect to the soldier died defending his country and in honour receiving this meritorious award 🥇 for his bravery in his honour is a sign of true patriotism.
Muhammad R.6 days
Respect to the soldiers who die defending their homeland
Ahsan K.7 days
Respect from Pakistan. Now this is a deserving honour! But what was that thing with Abhinandan? Seriously guys?
Faraz A.7 days
Govt of India is putting its soldiers in this war mongering furnace
Vishnu D.7 days
🇮🇳👍
Sharad S.7 days
Salute to the brave.