back
Saree-Clad Granny Races To Fort Top Without Rest
This 68-year-old climbed the steep steps to a Nashik Fort, leaving heaps of huffing and puffing millennials behind. Asha Ambade told Brut the secret of her amazing fitness.
24/10/2020 8:27 AM
- 70.4K
- 778
- 40
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
27 comments
K T.26/10/2020 18:37
She s inspiration to all women...who give reasons like 'i can't ', 'my legs hurt', 'my knee hurts' n all excuses....
Deva T.26/10/2020 03:38
Very courageous. Congrats.
Ankush G.25/10/2020 10:54
😁
Jeff B.25/10/2020 10:19
This is paglepani to climb in saaree.
Soham B.25/10/2020 08:23
harihar!!
Shrishti N.25/10/2020 07:13
She's Sweetheart 💛
Zubeda I.25/10/2020 00:40
Super duper woman
M. K.24/10/2020 18:03
Super women 🌷🌹🙌
Prashanthi M.24/10/2020 17:10
Hats off to you amma 💐🙏
Mukesh P.24/10/2020 14:51
I was saying abt this trek...
Sana B.24/10/2020 13:39
hum ko army wale log lagenge 😂
Pooja B.24/10/2020 13:29
nd hamara bhudhapa ...wo bhi Bina GUIDE k🤪🤣😜😜
Marja-Liisa S.24/10/2020 11:02
I can’t see any good or even heroism in this woman. She risk her own life and also life of the peoples who are coming behind her if she slips from the stones. She should had dressed properly and have good shoes and security ropes as well. You can have good condition and health by making exercise. Don’t need to take any risk like that.
Chimezie N.24/10/2020 10:41
https://bit.ly/30Ek0NE ✅LEGIT PAYING SITE ✅INSTANT WITHDRAWAL ✅NO HIDDEN CHARGES ✅LOANS AVAILABLE https://bit.ly/30Ek0NE 💵Grow your income massively with ava-globaltrade from the comfort of your home Invest today and refer to your friends. TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE!!! https://bit.ly/30Ek0NE TELEGRAM 👉🏻 https://t.me/joinchat/OsXJD1YXOFlapHoJKPuLMA
Nishita N.24/10/2020 10:29
😳
Hiralal P.24/10/2020 10:17
FAGHIR BENT BASHRI,I fully endorse your statement word by word; may I add to your statement,today's youngers boys and girls so lazy, their figures are like footballs bulging from all sides.
Mamta P.24/10/2020 09:55
Extraordinary
Latha G.24/10/2020 09:14
super women.
Latha G.24/10/2020 09:14
super eomen.
Silvana W.24/10/2020 09:05
Cool woman