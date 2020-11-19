back

Sarojini Naidu Greeting Americans In 1928

Upon reaching the US in 1928, this is how the great Sarojini Naidu introduced herself.

19/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 1.5M
  • 996

And even more

  1. 2:10

    This Farmer's Widow Ran For The Elections To Make a Point

  2. 3:00

    From Helping At Tea Shop To Studying At IIT

  3. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  4. 1:52

    This Baby Elephant Had A Great Fall

  5. 3:36

    More Reasons To Wear Your Mask

  6. 6:47

    This Young Trans Doctor Has An Inspiring Story

727 comments

  • Sujata S.
    an hour

    what a voice ....so elegant ❤🙏

  • Roy M.
    3 hours

    And she was a Bengali lady...

  • Sarun K.
    4 hours

    Hyderabad (Telugu) woman. 🙏🏻 respect ✊🏻

  • Vinita J.
    17 hours

    Such grace.... ❤️❤️

  • Bani D.
    17 hours

    Wow...so eloquent..so graceful...

  • Sayantan B.
    17 hours

    Women back then were so much more refined and elegant

  • Hiraman P.
    20 hours

    I feel lucky to watch Sarojini Speaking whose poems I read and taught to my students

  • Shivani S.
    a day

    😍😍

  • Vijaykumar B.
    a day

    Nightgale of India

  • Sanjiv B.
    a day

    Greatest

  • Namrataa S.
    2 days

    Incredible history of our country 👏

  • Phila K.
    2 days

    Her tone of voice so sweet!

  • Phani V.
    2 days

    Wov

  • Anirban B.
    2 days

    do you remember the poem we had of her in our curriculum ? 😊

  • Parmita P.
    2 days

    Amazing

  • Tasli T.
    2 days

    😳😳😳

  • Martin C.
    2 days

    Such a sweet voice & she is speaking very fluently with great accent. She will be forever India's pride. This is what real feminism should be.

  • Kanda V.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Abdul M.
    2 days

    And today we have smriti irani 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Rajiv R.
    2 days

    Flawless upper RP!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.