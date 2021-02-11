back

Sarojini Naidu's Message To The West

Sarojini Naidu had one powerful word for the world before she was arrested for civil disobedience in 1930. #TBT

11/02/2021 5:27 AM
Portraits

  1. 6:46

    Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit

  2. 3:00

    Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy

  3. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  4. 3:28

    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies

  5. 3:00

    Disha Ravi On Her Activism

  6. 6:40

    Rujuta Diwekar Is Out Busting Myths

13 comments

  • Shahab U.
    2 days

    Andolan jivis for bhakt and RSS🤣

  • ĀbdelRehman S.
    4 days

    What an elegant lady.... i wish todays politicians would have got atleast 1% of her intelligence, intellect, secularism and nationalism.

  • Adarsh S.
    4 days

    Happy national women`s day :)

  • Jaswant S.
    5 days

    Nightangle of India.in her Honour a postal was also issued i have that first day cover.nice lady.

  • Raj R.
    6 days

    Amazing..Truly Nightingale..Such Sweet n Powerful..

  • Regi A.
    6 days

    Great leaders speak marvellously which changes the lives of people and country.....!!

  • Kranthi K.
    6 days

    My Respect to such a Person 🙏🙏🙏

  • Pranab S.
    6 days

    Where did she ever day anything against the British in this video ? She was brainwashed into supporting the civil disobedience movement. She just fell into it due to the nature of the times she was living in.

  • Satish S.
    6 days

    We must EDUCATE ourselves AND SOCIETY ALSO NEXT GENERATION about THE CRUELTY OF KHANGRESSSS PARTY SINCE 1947 to till 11th FEBRUARY 2021. No MERCY or EXCUSE. HINDUS already rejected KHANGRESSSS PARTY FROM HINDUSTAN political history Al's ALL Bollywood artists Khan's old or new films ALSO supporters OF Khan's linked WITH CRIMINALS CULPRITS Terrorists Mullahs gangs Drug traffickers love jihadists dawood gang etc. FROM HINDUSTAN cinema, Advertise BUSINESS INDUSTRY. JAI SRI RAM, HANUMAN. HARA HARA MAHADEV. VANDAEMATHARAM. WORK IS WORSHIP.

  • Varunn B.
    6 days

    She had a beautiful voice...no wonder she was called Bharat Kokila...

  • Ridom H.
    6 days

    No doubt these are the real legends of our Country .....Salute to her and all of those freedom Fighters without their sacrifice we never got freedom ...Thanks and salute to all of them 🙏🙏

  • Sai S.
    6 days

  • Brut India
    7 days

    Here's another extract of the same speech:

