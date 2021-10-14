back
Satish Maneshinde: The Man Who Fights Bollywood's Battles
Aryan Khan is just the latest in his list of celebrity clients. How did Satish Maneshinde become Bollywood's favourite lawyer for a crisis?
14/10/2021 5:11 PMupdated: 14/10/2021 5:13 PM
335 comments
Virendra K.3 days
HE IS A SCHMUCK. MINTING MONEY.
Anand Y.4 days
Sad happenings.
Zidharth4 days
THIS IS Y CRIMINAL LAWYERS EXIST
Maaz A.4 days
Maaz A.4 days
Maaz A.4 days
Maaz A.4 days
Maaz A.4 days
Maaz A.4 days
Maaz A.4 days
Hsiv H.4 days
Pehle ye judge mil k paisa khatey... Jb bank balance bhar jata h... Fir saja katwata h😂😂
Chandrakanth N.4 days
A high earning criminal lawyer is worse than the criminals he defends. One has to master the art of bribing the police & judiciary to be a high flyer like Maneshinde. Criminal cases are won, mostly 1. Witness intimidation 2. Witness turning hostile. 3. Evidence destruction 4. Police collusion by diluting the case by destroying evidence, by not following the procedures prescribed. The underworld, thugs, thieves are always there to assist, intimidation destruction of evidence etc. 5. Adopting delaying tactics. 6. Wealth & women are employed to sway the judiciary & police. So these lawyers also have to be good pimps & brokers. Sanjay Dutt whom he successfully defended was among those who waged a war against sovereign nation. A proclaimed anti national, who should've been hanged. 7. Salman Khan a serial offender, an anti social element. Who represents everything that's is rotten in Mumbai film industry. Once he mowed down people in drunken stupor. By defending such an act by creating evidence that he wasn't driving. The constable in the vehicle at the time of the incident died 5 yrs later suffering harassment to turn hostile. 8. In the Blackbuck hunting case, Salman shot 2 animals. Blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan who worship these animals, again Judiciary allowed themselves to be fooled & let him off. 9. Dayanayak who initially was a terror to the underworld later acquired notoriety by becoming a point man of the gangsters, eliminating rival gang members and amassed huge wealth. 10. Then less said the better about Rhea Chakraborty & Aryan Khan the drama is fresh in everyone's memory. The whole country knows who are criminals. The Judiciary is making a mockery of justice lowering its image in the eyes of the public. Do such bad apples of society need glorification?
Robinson V.4 days
this time around satish will be defeated by sending Aryan to jail
Rajiv R.4 days
If u just shoot the fuck out of this lawyer then everything will be fine for India....
Gaurav K.4 days
Harvey Specter!
Pavan P.4 days
Power of politician that the reason Sanjay dutt come out from prison not this lawyer
Angoo B.4 days
This is why the judicial system need to be improvised
Faraaz A.4 days
Drugs bechna band nahi hoga... Sabkebache jayenge lene... Haraami log what a constitution it's a SHAME
Utpal G.4 days
We should not support him as he defends all ill deeds. We Salute Sir Sameer Wankade as for him our Next Generation & Society r being saved
Gandhali D.4 days
Vedpatt lawyer