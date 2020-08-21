back
Satya Nadella’s Chat With Hyderabad Entrepreneurs
On World Entrepreneur Day, we bring you Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Back in 2015, he was coaching a group of start-ups in Hyderabad about work culture. Thanks to T-Hub Hyderabad for the footage.
08/21/2020 5:27 AM
- 107.3k
- 2.0k
- 34
19 comments
Sah S.4 days
https://enertainment.in/satya-nadella/
Pavan K.7 days
mana Hyderabad macha 😂😂
Shelly J.08/25/2020 03:39
wut when did this happen
Shreyas G.08/24/2020 12:22
https://startupsquares.com/workshop/ Topic writing a business plan Fee 499 Timing:- 11-2 pm Saturday
Piyush A.08/24/2020 10:21
Wtf is this bald ahole invited here? His accent is irritating af! His personality is disgusting!
Karan R.08/23/2020 09:11
Well done Satya. You chose to be among creative brains and made a right decision to pursuit that. And didn't fall in the trap of UPSC bureaucrats to dump your life on chair to become lazy bastard. You are fit and strong, both mentally and physically, which otherwise here you would have caught up with multiple depressions and diseases with bribed money.
Mirza S.08/21/2020 21:11
. CULTURE.
Reality08/21/2020 16:09
So you might have forgot this is the most fake people state in the Indian subcontinent
Swarnika S.08/21/2020 15:18
this is so correct
Zaheer S.08/21/2020 06:57
Mot so impressive bro .
Harrish D.08/21/2020 06:26
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2630221700572645&id=1781356775459146&extid=LLjlYD3f0taUImwn&d=null&vh=e
Hans B.08/21/2020 06:13
Sounds like he was humiliated in Hyderabad once for his communication as it appears from his communication style
Sahil B.08/21/2020 05:55
What a great American.
Karthik R.08/21/2020 05:48
Friends, I know you guys are too busy, please choose the link and support my daughter with a like and comment or share...
Amiit R.08/21/2020 05:48
Well said.....
Ayush K.08/21/2020 05:45
Words of worth
Asim08/21/2020 05:37
Hyderabadi :)
ScoopKoop08/21/2020 05:34
Happy birthday uncle But sorry you are no more Indian He is American now.
Brut India08/20/2020 13:33
Microsoft confirms talks of buying TikTok: https://m.economictimes.com/tech/internet/tiktok-could-become-microsofts-deal-of-the-decade-satya-nadella-is-the-kingmaker-now/articleshow/77341757.cms