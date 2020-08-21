back

Satya Nadella’s Chat With Hyderabad Entrepreneurs

On World Entrepreneur Day, we bring you Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Back in 2015, he was coaching a group of start-ups in Hyderabad about work culture. Thanks to T-Hub Hyderabad for the footage.

08/21/2020 5:27 AM
19 comments

  • Sah S.
    4 days

  • Pavan K.
    7 days

    mana Hyderabad macha 😂😂

  • Shelly J.
    08/25/2020 03:39

    wut when did this happen

  • Shreyas G.
    08/24/2020 12:22

  • Piyush A.
    08/24/2020 10:21

    Wtf is this bald ahole invited here? His accent is irritating af! His personality is disgusting!

  • Karan R.
    08/23/2020 09:11

    Well done Satya. You chose to be among creative brains and made a right decision to pursuit that. And didn't fall in the trap of UPSC bureaucrats to dump your life on chair to become lazy bastard. You are fit and strong, both mentally and physically, which otherwise here you would have caught up with multiple depressions and diseases with bribed money.

  • Mirza S.
    08/21/2020 21:11

    . CULTURE.

  • Reality
    08/21/2020 16:09

    So you might have forgot this is the most fake people state in the Indian subcontinent

  • Swarnika S.
    08/21/2020 15:18

    this is so correct

  • Zaheer S.
    08/21/2020 06:57

    Mot so impressive bro .

  • Harrish D.
    08/21/2020 06:26

  • Hans B.
    08/21/2020 06:13

    Sounds like he was humiliated in Hyderabad once for his communication as it appears from his communication style

  • Sahil B.
    08/21/2020 05:55

    What a great American.

  • Karthik R.
    08/21/2020 05:48

  • Amiit R.
    08/21/2020 05:48

    Well said.....

  • Ayush K.
    08/21/2020 05:45

    Words of worth

  • Asim
    08/21/2020 05:37

    Hyderabadi :)

  • ScoopKoop
    08/21/2020 05:34

    Happy birthday uncle But sorry you are no more Indian He is American now.

  • Brut India
    08/20/2020 13:33

    Microsoft confirms talks of buying TikTok: https://m.economictimes.com/tech/internet/tiktok-could-become-microsofts-deal-of-the-decade-satya-nadella-is-the-kingmaker-now/articleshow/77341757.cms

