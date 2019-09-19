School In Bihar Collapses Like A House Of Cards

This school in Bihar collapsed into an overflowing Ganga. 😧
59 comments
Akash S.10/08/2019 15:54
Ye to piche hatt jay sale marne ka kaam kar rahe hai
Prantosh B.10/06/2019 09:34
Kothi
MD A.10/05/2019 08:05
Very nice
Manoj M.10/04/2019 17:25
Xxx
Kali P.10/03/2019 14:27
K
Harman N.10/02/2019 08:04
Wahaguru ji Mehar Kari
Raj W.09/30/2019 18:12
So sad
Kumar R.09/30/2019 04:05
Bhut Achha hua bhai
Ajay K.09/29/2019 20:13
Ye kewal school he nahe tha ek umeed the , jo bachhe yaha study krte the
Siddharth N.09/27/2019 14:22
look where all these people were standing.....such a madness......
Manojsahu M.09/26/2019 09:48
ye paas me khade huwe kuch log nahi dube jinko videyo banana jaruri lag raha he bewkufo ko
ਗੁਰਜੰਟ ਸ.09/25/2019 17:08
Illegal mining is very big issue for this...in punjab flood the big reason is illegal mining
Bidesh P.09/25/2019 06:32
How a govt can be so much corrupted like up and Bihar ....I mean how?
Pradip B.09/24/2019 16:09
Very dangerous
Ravindra K.09/21/2019 15:28
Horrible.
Kunal S.09/21/2019 09:01
Yeh No More Homework!! 🤪
Dharmendra K.09/21/2019 02:57
Arey reporter ye kon si bari news hai sabko pata hai jo bhi aag ke lapete me aayega wo nahi bach paayega tab to jai Bharat
Haider A.09/20/2019 19:32
Buhari
DevaChandra S.09/20/2019 18:14
Collapse to hona hi tha. Aacha huwa, it got collapsed before someone got hurt.
Ranveer K.09/20/2019 16:29
People thronging along are putting themselves in extreme danger...