School In Bihar Collapses Like A House Of Cards

This school in Bihar collapsed into an overflowing Ganga. 😧

09/19/2019 8:57 AM
  • 399.6k
  • 69

59 comments

  • Akash S.
    10/08/2019 15:54

    Ye to piche hatt jay sale marne ka kaam kar rahe hai

  • Prantosh B.
    10/06/2019 09:34

    Kothi

  • MD A.
    10/05/2019 08:05

    Very nice

  • Manoj M.
    10/04/2019 17:25

    Xxx

  • Kali P.
    10/03/2019 14:27

    K

  • Harman N.
    10/02/2019 08:04

    Wahaguru ji Mehar Kari

  • Raj W.
    09/30/2019 18:12

    So sad

  • Kumar R.
    09/30/2019 04:05

    Bhut Achha hua bhai

  • Ajay K.
    09/29/2019 20:13

    Ye kewal school he nahe tha ek umeed the , jo bachhe yaha study krte the

  • Siddharth N.
    09/27/2019 14:22

    look where all these people were standing.....such a madness......

  • Manojsahu M.
    09/26/2019 09:48

    ye paas me khade huwe kuch log nahi dube jinko videyo banana jaruri lag raha he bewkufo ko

  • ਗੁਰਜੰਟ ਸ.
    09/25/2019 17:08

    Illegal mining is very big issue for this...in punjab flood the big reason is illegal mining

  • Bidesh P.
    09/25/2019 06:32

    How a govt can be so much corrupted like up and Bihar ....I mean how?

  • Pradip B.
    09/24/2019 16:09

    Very dangerous

  • Ravindra K.
    09/21/2019 15:28

    Horrible.

  • Kunal S.
    09/21/2019 09:01

    Yeh No More Homework!! 🤪

  • Dharmendra K.
    09/21/2019 02:57

    Arey reporter ye kon si bari news hai sabko pata hai jo bhi aag ke lapete me aayega wo nahi bach paayega tab to jai Bharat

  • Haider A.
    09/20/2019 19:32

    Buhari

  • DevaChandra S.
    09/20/2019 18:14

    Collapse to hona hi tha. Aacha huwa, it got collapsed before someone got hurt.

  • Ranveer K.
    09/20/2019 16:29

    People thronging along are putting themselves in extreme danger...