back

School Principal’s Controversial Cheat Code

A school principal's pre-boards advice to his students: Clip a hundred rupee note on the answer sheet, success guaranteed. 💸

02/21/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 02/21/2020 9:16 AM
  • 65.2k
  • 99

And even more

  1. School Principal’s Controversial Cheat Code

  2. New Trend: Students Flaunt Study Hours On YouTube

  3. This Barber Shop In Tamil Nadu Is Also A Mini Library

  4. On The Right Track

  5. Student Suicides Peak In 2018

  6. Sunday Night Horror: JNU Under Seige

85 comments

  • Akash S.
    7 hours

    Mujhe yakeen ho gya insaniyat abhi Baki h is duniya me

  • Asgar A.
    11 hours

    Welcome to UP.

  • Radha B.
    a day

    😂

  • Nisha P.
    a day

    Aisa toh ni krte n.. 😂😂

  • শুভ্রজিৎ গ.
    a day

    tr idea ta churi Kore niyeche burota

  • Meban M.
    a day

    That explain a lot.who runs this country.

  • Michael K.
    a day

    Had to be UP.

  • Arjun N.
    a day

    Chutad Pradesh

  • Vvk S.
    a day

    Prabhu hamare time pe kahan the... 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Sulagna G.
    a day

    Nasty jerk. Bcoz of these kinds of people the literary rate of India is not increasing.

  • Brut India
    a day

    While this principal handed out bad advice, some schools employ extreme anti-cheating measures:

  • Abdul M.
    a day

    Are bhai students Mobile lekar kya kar rahe the exam place pr...

  • Saikat R.
    a day

    aisa teacher mangta hai

  • H. L.
    2 days

    I already had the presumption that it would be in UP before the state was mentioned.... Is that wierd, or is it just common sense 🤷🏼‍♂️

  • Tga G.
    2 days

    Ye principal humko cahiye

  • Mandeep C.
    2 days

    Batman's speech to Gotham city!😎🤘

  • Geet S.
    2 days

    Vikas Kandekar

  • Ramthianghlima P.
    2 days

    Cheap teacher, with only 100 rupees 😂😂

  • Utkarsh G.
    2 days

    Aww he's so caring, almost cried

  • Sagnik S.
    2 days

    Behenchod ISC mein aise chal jaata toh😭