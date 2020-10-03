back
Schooling That Empowers Girls In UP’s Bulandshahr
The Pardada Pardadi schools offer free education to girls. But more than that, they are also trying to make a dent in the deeply patriarchal society in Western Uttar Pradesh.
03/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 80.3k
- 1.8k
- 47
And even more
- 3:35
Ils font l'école à la maison
- 3:11
Atteinte d'alopécie, Hayden témoigne
- 7:00
Plus jeune Français vainqueur en F1, Pierre Gasly raconte son histoire
- 5:52
Marqué à vie par ses missions pour l'armée, Julien Bry raconte
- 4:34
Les frères Kipré : de Villejuif à la haute couture
- 4:41
Julie Neveux : ce que les anglicismes disent de nous
40 comments
Bharti R.2 days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvrUBF3VYx4
Priya V.2 days
So inspiring...wish more such initiatives for girls are taken up big companies in our country as part of their corporate social responsibility.
Rekha S.2 days
I love my school. I am on my feet today because of my school
Mohameed A.2 days
2×2=5
Elsy B.3 days
teach self defense too...you don't know wen that would be their saving grace.
Evelyne P.3 days
At last some good news from UP
Gulshan K.3 days
Great work.
Ruchika K.3 days
!!
Sam A.3 days
Teach these girls Self Defence, they will get educated WHEN they will be safe from being raped & murdered!!!!
Sav K.3 days
So many rich people in India..if only they can sponsor and do this in every state.
Shruti S.3 days
It is so refreshing and motivating to see such initiatives being run in states like UP where there are serious gender equality rights issues. I was born in UP and had the privilege of going to the best convent for education, this initiative needs would benefit from providing technical and life trainings to girls like tieing up with a reputed nurse training institute, these girls would be able to find employment and better purpose in life. Happy to support the cause financially too.
Jagruthi S.3 days
Kudos to the initiative and implementation of the same hope they always get the support !! Bless them
Rama B.3 days
🙏
Digvijay S.3 days
We can provide free french classes to them if it’s possible for us. What say?
Sha H.3 days
Phalay education uskay baad rape India will always be india india will never grow up
Anupama S.3 days
Amazing work , good souls at heart doing good for so many . Colossal !
Nica C.3 days
This school is doing a big contribution towards UP society future.
Renu S.3 days
Can i apply as a teacher there???
Arunaday B.4 days
After I share this video, people are gonna literally ask me - do you know what has happened at Bulandshahr? So I ask you the same. Do you know? Why don't you make a video on THAT?
Arunaday B.4 days
Why has this been posted just 1 day back? 🤔