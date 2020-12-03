Scindia Congress Vs. Scindia BJP
1643 comments
धीरेंद्र क.33 minutes
सिंधिया परिवार गद्दार के नाम से जाना जाता है
Raj K.33 minutes
Nothing wrong in this
Ikbal A.34 minutes
तुम्हारे जैसा नेता नहीं चाहिए कुर्सी के लिए तो कुछ भी कर सकते हो
Punam K.39 minutes
Ye politician h Jo bole so nihal
Adv T.an hour
It’s his choice
Prashant S.an hour
জয় শ্রীরাম
Annarao T.an hour
बीजेपी का सिद्धू और कॉंग्रेस का शिंदे मे कुछ फरक नही।
Tim L.an hour
Bloody hypocrite
Veer S.an hour
Kus nhi sab neta apni rotiya sek rhe he janta ko bevkuf bana ke....
Yogesh S.2 hours
धोखेबाज
Thomas F.2 hours
Some time sorry most of the time our ministers speaks shit and after some years eat that same shit. So who should we trust.
Rakesh V.2 hours
Abhi tak surachhit nhi tha kya
Bilal A.2 hours
Hpp bhosdi ke 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Bidyut K.3 hours
He proofed that politician has no religion.
Azhar U.3 hours
Chattu neta
Savan T.3 hours
अबे गद्दार बिना पेंदे के लोटे
Proneet D.3 hours
What a fucking fraudster
Khandakar S.6 hours
Israel Ke Baap Dada Sab Gaddar hai Mirzapur
Kalpesh Y.6 hours
Gadar se aaaa
Bijend K.6 hours
Bullshit