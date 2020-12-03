back

Scindia Congress Vs. Scindia BJP

"India's future is completely safe in Narendra Modi’s hands," Jyotiraditya Scindia said after joining the BJP. But not too long ago, he felt very differently. 👀

03/12/2020 6:07 PM
  • 623.1k
  • 1.7k

Politics

1643 comments

  • धीरेंद्र क.
    33 minutes

    सिंधिया परिवार गद्दार के नाम से जाना जाता है

  • Raj K.
    33 minutes

    Nothing wrong in this

  • Ikbal A.
    34 minutes

    तुम्हारे जैसा नेता नहीं चाहिए कुर्सी के लिए तो कुछ भी कर सकते हो

  • Punam K.
    39 minutes

    Ye politician h Jo bole so nihal

  • Adv T.
    an hour

    It’s his choice

  • Prashant S.
    an hour

    জয় শ্রীরাম

  • Annarao T.
    an hour

    बीजेपी का सिद्धू और कॉंग्रेस का शिंदे मे कुछ फरक नही।

  • Tim L.
    an hour

    Bloody hypocrite

  • Veer S.
    an hour

    Kus nhi sab neta apni rotiya sek rhe he janta ko bevkuf bana ke....

  • Yogesh S.
    2 hours

    धोखेबाज

  • Thomas F.
    2 hours

    Some time sorry most of the time our ministers speaks shit and after some years eat that same shit. So who should we trust.

  • Rakesh V.
    2 hours

    Abhi tak surachhit nhi tha kya

  • Bilal A.
    2 hours

    Hpp bhosdi ke 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Bidyut K.
    3 hours

    He proofed that politician has no religion.

  • Azhar U.
    3 hours

    Chattu neta

  • Savan T.
    3 hours

    अबे गद्दार बिना पेंदे के लोटे

  • Proneet D.
    3 hours

    What a fucking fraudster

  • Khandakar S.
    6 hours

    Israel Ke Baap Dada Sab Gaddar hai Mirzapur

  • Kalpesh Y.
    6 hours

    Gadar se aaaa

  • Bijend K.
    6 hours

    Bullshit