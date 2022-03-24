back
Scindia defends Air India’s privatisation
Civil Aviation Minister Jyortiraditya Scindia recounted how India’s flagship carrier turned into a loss-making entity under the UPA.
24/03/2022 4:26 PM
256 comments
Upakool K.16 hours
wat were ur govt doing since 2014 than!?
Dhrubajyoti H.16 hours
Pura govt ko hi lease pe de do , pura loss khatam ho jayega
Neha G.17 hours
They did same with MTNL too..... It was in great loss due to previous govt and at the end MTNL is now closing from everywhere in Delhi apart from this for years and years it gave free internet supplies to politicians and every govt bank and organisations.... Once a time MTNL was the only company was giving telecom facility but in shiladixits govt it went loss....there was major corruption and now it is closing. We still are using MTNL, dolphin, BSNL who are giving services bt their offices are like old post offices no govt is looking there and at the end there will be time when BSNL will also lost some where.
Kishor B.18 hours
Kitna commission mila re from adani
Mritunjay S.19 hours
I don't know..whom this govt. Makes fools here...Noida properties are lease hold..that means we are not owner of land..shame to you MOA
Pratik Y.21 hours
The lol thing is he was in both the parties who made losses from 2005 to 2022 😂 He can't even say ki 2014 ke pehle meri galti nai thi ya 2014 ke baad meri galti nai hai 😂😂😂😂😂
Ronak R.21 hours
🔥🔥
Krishna M.a day
Chour
Saumitra B.a day
Also from Central n state governments
Saumitra B.a day
Mr Minister, can you declare how much money Air India will get from the members of Parliament & Legislative Assemblies of the country. I mean MP & MLA's of all political parties.
Maruthish C.a day
Where were before you join bjp? Now the language has been changed.jotiraditya Scindia 👎👎
Mehul K.a day
Right decision 👍
Soubhik S.a day
Give lease via extension of 5 yrs na why 50 yrs
Malikananda day
All the parliamentarian know how to loot the nation, verytrue deshbakth.
Shashidhar S.a day
Isko bachakar frofit banana deko math becho agar thum isa karega thumara pass thakath nahi samgengae ek din thum log sara barath ko abi barath bahuth los me he bolke kisi aur des ko bechega
Shekar R.a day
When a farmer has defaulted his emi you go all out to recover the same.... but when politicians and bureaucrats have blatantly manipulated to cover huge losses of 75,000 cr why no one was arrested nor attached their personal wealth. Do you know the money Mr Praful has ?
Sonu G.a day
Opposition sitting in front be like :- ye to dhoti khol raha hai 🤣🤣🤣
Ved P.a day
Very good decision.
Sajid K.a day
Gaddar hara.i
Tarini G.a day
The most young uncivilized selfish MP