back

Scrap Dealer's Son Cracks Medical Entrance

Arvind’s father worked double shift to make sure his son got the education he deserved. Arvind finally cleared his medical entrance this year and is all set to study medicine and become a doctor.

31/10/2020 6:57 AM
  • 64.6K
  • 50

Portraits

  1. 2:20

    Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

  2. 3:44

    Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

  3. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  4. 3:53

    Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

  5. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  6. 3:22

    When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals

39 comments

  • Juliet R.
    3 days

    But how old are you?..... Congrats anyway.

  • Akki S.
    5 days

    Kaun category se ho

  • Stephen H.
    5 days

    Where they go after achieving they need ..no inspiring story then after ...haaaa sad reality of human nature

  • Wasik A.
    5 days

    Hatt off dear

  • Premlata S.
    6 days

    Students like you should be rewarded. Great job.

  • Premlata S.
    6 days

    Best wishes for you.

  • Shaun S.
    6 days

    Hard work, patience and perseverance finally pays off...

  • Tanjib A.
    6 days

    Yaha lagta hai reservation hona chahiye

  • David J.
    6 days

    Well done for your achievements and god bless you and gives you a bright future 👏👍

  • Mohit K.
    6 days

    This is looking like promotional video of coaching .

  • Gaurav S.
    6 days

    Congrats 🎉

  • Shridhant P.
    6 days

    Hard work payed off.

  • Wangchu K.
    6 days

    Well done and all the best for your future endeavors

  • Gaurav V.
    6 days

    Well done, good luck for your future.

  • Sharon D.
    6 days

    Congratulations very nice,keep it up👍

  • Parvez A.
    6 days

    Well done bro !! Wish u make a good doctor !!

  • Raveendran P.
    6 days

    Only some students are highlighted by media and they get financial assistance through charities after the exposure.But there hundreds of students in the same category who are due to lack of media attention get no relief.Helping only some students who are close to some media personnels are benifited by such exposure .There should be financial package for all deserving students who are qualified in competitive exams.

  • Robin S.
    6 days

    🙏❤️🇮🇳

  • Adil I.
    7 days

    Why hes wearing Allen t-shirt? Allen institute stop fooling people

  • Gopi M.
    7 days

    Great Best luck mere bhai

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.