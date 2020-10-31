back
Scrap Dealer's Son Cracks Medical Entrance
Arvind’s father worked double shift to make sure his son got the education he deserved. Arvind finally cleared his medical entrance this year and is all set to study medicine and become a doctor.
31/10/2020 6:57 AM
Juliet R.3 days
But how old are you?..... Congrats anyway.
Akki S.5 days
Kaun category se ho
Stephen H.5 days
Where they go after achieving they need ..no inspiring story then after ...haaaa sad reality of human nature
Wasik A.5 days
Hatt off dear
Premlata S.6 days
Students like you should be rewarded. Great job.
Premlata S.6 days
Best wishes for you.
Shaun S.6 days
Hard work, patience and perseverance finally pays off...
Tanjib A.6 days
Yaha lagta hai reservation hona chahiye
David J.6 days
Well done for your achievements and god bless you and gives you a bright future 👏👍
Mohit K.6 days
This is looking like promotional video of coaching .
Gaurav S.6 days
Congrats 🎉
Shridhant P.6 days
Hard work payed off.
Wangchu K.6 days
Well done and all the best for your future endeavors
Gaurav V.6 days
Well done, good luck for your future.
Sharon D.6 days
Congratulations very nice,keep it up👍
Parvez A.6 days
Well done bro !! Wish u make a good doctor !!
Raveendran P.6 days
Only some students are highlighted by media and they get financial assistance through charities after the exposure.But there hundreds of students in the same category who are due to lack of media attention get no relief.Helping only some students who are close to some media personnels are benifited by such exposure .There should be financial package for all deserving students who are qualified in competitive exams.
Robin S.6 days
🙏❤️🇮🇳
Adil I.7 days
Why hes wearing Allen t-shirt? Allen institute stop fooling people
Gopi M.7 days
Great Best luck mere bhai