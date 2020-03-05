back

Secularism is Sacred And Hypocritical: Yogendra Yadav

As New Delhi grapples with the aftermath of deadly communal clashes, here is Yogendra Yadav explaining the gradual decay of Indian secularism. He was speaking to Cine Ink's Pervaiz Alam in 2018.

03/02/2020 9:23 AMupdated: 03/05/2020 12:08 PM
  • 125.8k
  • 611

And even more

  1. Secularism is Sacred And Hypocritical: Yogendra Yadav

  2. Mohammad Zubair: The Face of Delhi Riots

  3. Sedition Case Against Bangalore 19-Year-Old

  4. Mumbai's Dead Body Hunter

  5. Kunal Kamra Doesn’t Care About Hate

  6. The Cinema In Sanjay Mishra's Blood

602 comments

  • Yudhveer C.
    an hour

    Kutta BC...lutians gang ka member kutta, deshdrohi...mujhe to eski shakl se bhi allergy hai...

  • Jitendra P.
    an hour

    Madarchod Sala

  • Mohitesh S.
    2 hours

    Teri maà ke chud

  • Uditya S.
    2 hours

    गधे

  • Sudip K.
    3 hours

    Tu kutta hai mother chod

  • Rohan B.
    3 hours

    I totally agree, BJP had been ruling for only 10 years. What Congress had done for 70 years is that hypocratic politics in the name of secularism which makes the 'secularism' a foul word among the common people. This results in todays government.

  • Harish K.
    3 hours

    He is the most dengerous person for India Aise logo se hi bachke rahana mere bhaiyo in me aur jai chandi me koi fark nahi hai

  • Mahendra M.
    3 hours

    भारत एक दिन हिन्दू राष्ट्र होगा

  • Rana V.
    3 hours

    Yogendra Yadav chutiya hai

  • Sourabh S.
    3 hours

    Aise hi chutiye hamare margdarshak hai aur media inhi ki bato ko sach samajhhati hai

  • Hariom S.
    4 hours

    ठरकी वामपंथी तो नास्तिक होते हैं तेरा सैक्यूलरिज्म से क्या मतलब चरसी😂 एक्सपोज हो चुके हो वामी कीड़ों😁

  • Brijesh S.
    4 hours

    No secularism was later added in constitution it was not there earlier... Secularism kah bhajan ganna bandh karo

  • A.J. S.
    5 hours

    Bhosdi ke teri is pvitr sidhant ki cjh se hi 4 lakh kashmiri pndito ka atleaam hua tha Bhenchod chod gandu sale😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠

  • Pramod P.
    5 hours

    Look at his facial expressions and his acting he is saying by that he is the only satyavadi harishchandra left on this plannet

  • Pramod P.
    6 hours

    Guys like this are the main threats of this country who are saying what right for whom

  • Ranjeet S.
    6 hours

    इतनी खिंचाव और तनाव में बात करने की क्या जरूरत है😁😁😂😄😄

  • Onkar N.
    6 hours

    Wah agar aise secularism chalta raha to sahi me Bharat ,Bhart nahi rahega😠

  • M S.
    9 hours

    Jasush

  • Hitesh L.
    10 hours

    Stupid man

  • Mohit K.
    11 hours

    चुतिया