Security Guard: 1, Thief: 0
Michael S.4 hours
Bhosdika ka mulla hai
Jithin K.5 hours
5000₹😢😢😢😢😢
Lee G.6 hours
5000? Can't even afford underwear with that these days ..what the eff
Swaroop G.8 hours
Which bank is it I would really like to know. This man is putting his life in jeopardy to save his job as well as the bank money and he is being rewarded with ₹5000 only? Zindagi sasti ho gyi hain yeh toh suna thaa but itni sasti ho gyi hain kya yeh aajkal? (Requesting & members: Kindly make all of the comments reach out to that particular bank CEO and the wise decision maker of that particular ₹5000 reward)
Immanuel N.19 hours
5000 RS - A huge sum some fifty plus three years ago... But, not today. Sad that we fail to recognise such brave, honest, and straight forward ppl.
Sheveine R.a day
Seriously , only 5000, oh gosh what about the life he put on stake apart from those physical torture. Degracefull.😳
Tarandeep S.a day
Total Shame and Disrespectful. 5000 will merely cover the Cost of the injuries sustained by him during this. The banks be like - We can give crores to defaulters but not to a brave aged working man!
Jose A.a day
This is the attitude of Corporate Sector. This is what the farmers are opposing.
Ishita B.a day
Banks will let rich ppl get away wid 5k crores fraud and reward poor ppl with only 5k for their bravery..wow !!
Vikas S.a day
The bullshit what a guard got bank official should come and guard in that situation and get that 5000 rupees
Robin C.a day
Only 5000? Miser
John B.a day
Just 5k for risking his life at stake for job he was entrusted? This is ridiculous! Very shameful act on the bank for being so miser.
Dil D.2 days
This call guard brave.old is golden.
Mahimesh S.2 days
Bloody hell. Just 5000 Rupees reward for a person who risked his life to save millions. Bank atleast could have given 2lac to 5 lac or more for such bravery.
Satish C.2 days
Great. courageous guard saved lakhs worth of machinery,camera,money, glass door. Awarded ₹5000/.
Harry D.2 days
HONESTY IS NEVER PAID ON EARTH
TUr B.2 days
Only 5000 wtf
Ribbom R.2 days
5k is a joke... won't even be enough for treatment of the injury he sustained.
Upem S.2 days
5000 really? He almost risk his life!!
Kishore K.2 days
5k for each punch should be given at least. Damn Indian gov. Is Cheap. Poor man risked his life. God bless.