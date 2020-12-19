back

Security Guard: 1, Thief: 0

An unarmed security guard locked horns with a bumbling thief... this is what happened next.

19/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 161K
  • 155

152 comments

  • Michael S.
    4 hours

    Bhosdika ka mulla hai

  • Jithin K.
    5 hours

    5000₹😢😢😢😢😢

  • Lee G.
    6 hours

    5000? Can't even afford underwear with that these days ..what the eff

  • Swaroop G.
    8 hours

    Which bank is it I would really like to know. This man is putting his life in jeopardy to save his job as well as the bank money and he is being rewarded with ₹5000 only? Zindagi sasti ho gyi hain yeh toh suna thaa but itni sasti ho gyi hain kya yeh aajkal? (Requesting & members: Kindly make all of the comments reach out to that particular bank CEO and the wise decision maker of that particular ₹5000 reward)

  • Immanuel N.
    19 hours

    5000 RS - A huge sum some fifty plus three years ago... But, not today. Sad that we fail to recognise such brave, honest, and straight forward ppl.

  • Sheveine R.
    a day

    Seriously , only 5000, oh gosh what about the life he put on stake apart from those physical torture. Degracefull.😳

  • Tarandeep S.
    a day

    Total Shame and Disrespectful. 5000 will merely cover the Cost of the injuries sustained by him during this. The banks be like - We can give crores to defaulters but not to a brave aged working man!

  • Jose A.
    a day

    This is the attitude of Corporate Sector. This is what the farmers are opposing.

  • Ishita B.
    a day

    Banks will let rich ppl get away wid 5k crores fraud and reward poor ppl with only 5k for their bravery..wow !!

  • Vikas S.
    a day

    The bullshit what a guard got bank official should come and guard in that situation and get that 5000 rupees

  • Robin C.
    a day

    Only 5000? Miser

  • John B.
    a day

    Just 5k for risking his life at stake for job he was entrusted? This is ridiculous! Very shameful act on the bank for being so miser.

  • Dil D.
    2 days

    This call guard brave.old is golden.

  • Mahimesh S.
    2 days

    Bloody hell. Just 5000 Rupees reward for a person who risked his life to save millions. Bank atleast could have given 2lac to 5 lac or more for such bravery.

  • Satish C.
    2 days

    Great. courageous guard saved lakhs worth of machinery,camera,money, glass door. Awarded ₹5000/.

  • Harry D.
    2 days

    HONESTY IS NEVER PAID ON EARTH

  • TUr B.
    2 days

    Only 5000 wtf

  • Ribbom R.
    2 days

    5k is a joke... won't even be enough for treatment of the injury he sustained.

  • Upem S.
    2 days

    5000 really? He almost risk his life!!

  • Kishore K.
    2 days

    5k for each punch should be given at least. Damn Indian gov. Is Cheap. Poor man risked his life. God bless.

