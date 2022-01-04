back
Sena MLA Takes Dig At Modi, Fadnavis Sees Red
This Shiv Sena MLA made Devendra Fadnavis go ballistic in the Maharashtra assembly. But why? 👀
27/12/2021 4:27 PMupdated: 27/12/2021 5:12 PM
- 48.6K
- 279
- 21
20 comments
K. M.04/01/2022 13:52
Butt India, he's not just MLA, He's former Chief Minister.
Anil C.03/01/2022 15:11
Shava Sena
Er V.31/12/2021 17:03
Big boss seems okay in front of this shit
Pravin P.31/12/2021 03:32
Mockery of pm is shameful than what is mockery of democratic people who made the pm?!
Nilabh K.29/12/2021 07:48
1. Nee* Feku and his entire cabinet must offer unconditional apologies to the nation for disrespecting previous PMs repeatedly. 2. Every sane person in India must criticize feku for his destruction of economy and social fabric of India.
Sandeep S.29/12/2021 07:37
Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment 😂😂
Mohd A.29/12/2021 05:19
Thakre party every time nail I'd bjp
K V.29/12/2021 05:08
Shame on my Marathi people voted for this guy's
Gaurav T.28/12/2021 14:24
MLA bhaskar jadhav saheb is Right ...in 2014 PM did mention about Kala dhan wapsi ... so no need for feeling sorry..... according to BJP ... Telling lie are Proud gesture
Nikhil P.28/12/2021 09:33
PM Feku is himself a Joker .....
Ashish K.28/12/2021 08:56
Bhakton ki gaand fat gayi🤣🤣
Sandeep K.28/12/2021 08:51
Politician Jadav was asked to appolgise and stand accountable for a Mockery in a state for blackmoney Going by the same rules Politician modi needs to appolgise and stand accountable for a Mockery for the country's black money return
Ekram M.28/12/2021 07:26
But bjp has right to defame mahatma gandhi and nehru.
Dhiren C.28/12/2021 04:49
If telling truth is offence, then joth bolo aur joth .
Ashish A.28/12/2021 04:10
I loved it
Chaman M.27/12/2021 21:38
What wrong did he say? We all know what demonitization was for 🤣 But now anyone who says anything against the PM is an anti national or needs to apologize. Banana republic
Mohammed S.27/12/2021 18:02
The same strong demand for apology , must be asked for people who is disrespectful to father of nation
Muddu P.27/12/2021 17:50
Even people of India also says something than what
Sidney S.27/12/2021 17:32
India is too big (population wise) for a democracy. You have created a never ending circle where uneducated (NOTE not illiterate, big difference) people elect their representatives who usually are corrupt jackasses who I would not trust to cook a steak right. These jackasses keep promising change and progress and the gullible people of India keep believing in them thus propagating the cycle. Current India is the perfect representation of the dharma view of the circle of life and suffering.
Brut India27/12/2021 17:15
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, who has been receiving threats online, will be given adequate security: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/bjp-mlas-suspended-senas-bhaskar-jadhav-to-get-security-7393191/