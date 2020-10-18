back
Shabana Azmi's Motivational Speech To Female Students
"The kitchen is not for the woman alone, nor is the office for the man." Shabana Azmi inspiring young Muslim women at the Led By Her fellowship convocation ceremony is a must watch... Thanks to Led By Foundation for the footage!
18/10/2020 2:57 PM
45 comments
Sanchiyta K.8 hours
I really admire this motivating speech .....but I would have admired more if it were addressed to all women of our country .
Neetha B.20 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Anushka S.a day
Get lost jeehadi lady
Mouli S.2 days
It's not for female students. It's about muslim girls... I was a fan...i m sorry....nt anymore.
Sameena S.2 days
Sab mar geye kya .. all are dumb !! -a great actress, educated indian woman talking about something interesting and there is No likes, no comments! Really so sad to for the people who are illiterate educated indian !
Seth A.2 days
Please address the women as Indian women of Muslim origin It will not segregate all Indians. You got everything in the country called india. Your birth adulthood your career as an actor your marriage and your recognition. Think honestly about it. You did not get anything from any Muslim country.
Kamla N.2 days
She is elegant and a great actress.
Bidhu B.2 days
Bhutni
Bibi P.2 days
Well said My Dear Lady Azmi
Debjani D.2 days
Guys , let's not be cynical. It's a fact that muslim community has a skewed outlook towards its women, but then , there is discrimination more or less towards women in every Indian community. The issue is ,we r trying to leave that behind & evolve , THEY r not. Her role as a torch-bearer shd b appreciated, but they also need a Ram Mohan Roy or a Vidyasagar frm among them ,to bring abt a real revolution.
Amz K.3 days
Dajjal
Fair W.3 days
This woman has become irrelevant. India has moved on
Dinesh K.3 days
Fraud
Vijay S.3 days
Why don't you talk about Polygamy,ur community based contribution in uncontrolled population,&Halala ofcourse??
Vikram S.3 days
Why so called woke woman like her talks about religious intolerance in her community? About Triple Talaq, Halala, Burqa system etc.
Molly M.3 days
Anuj Agarwal. I am not pro or anti Hindu or Muslim. I think what she says makes a lot of sense for women. We are so caught up with religion and casts and India as a Nation suffers. We need to encourage education and independence for women of all religions!
Keith S.3 days
She should take on the mullahs and scholars who are brainwashing people to persecute all others and each other.To do this she should read her book and educate muslims and others on what it truly says.Anything else she does is not worth a dime.
James K.3 days
why only for Muslim women.... inspire all...
Anas C.3 days
Before some dumb idiots want to talk about triple talaq, it is important to note that this practice affects a tiny minority of Muslim women. It is absolutely insignificant compared to the problems faced by women in India, including female foeticide and infanticide, dowry killings, abandonment, sexual abuse and rape, trafficking and bonded labor. Everyone is obsessing about triple talaq as if it's the biggest crime on the planet. Just for some perspective, 1200+ girls are murdered EVERY SINGLE DAY through female foeticide and infanticide in India. Tens of millions of women are 'missing' from the population.
Yanesha H.3 days
Yes I admire her but seriously this is a very old statement. All the highly educated people in India should know that by now. We need new slogans.