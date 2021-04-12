back

Shah Vs. Banerjee On Bengal Poll Deaths

Mamata Banerjee called the Cooch Behar killings “genocide”. Amit Shah blamed one of her speeches for the tragedy.

12/04/2021 3:22 PMupdated: 12/04/2021 3:23 PM
140 comments

  • Mominur N.
    4 hours

    Congratulations Dear respected Didi!

  • Amruta D.
    9 hours

    Bjp should loose

  • David R.
    9 hours

    Yr BJP wale isko pagal kr denge, mjhe iski mental condition pe kai br doubt hota hi

  • Shreoshi A.
    12 hours

    After looking at so many videos on election, it shows that the male dominance still thrives in the society & how women are pulled down from every angle. I see one women fighting against all the odds & not losing hope. She is indeed a headstrong lady!

  • Mohammed S.
    13 hours

    Save India democracy.. Democracy in danger...

  • Roshan K.
    14 hours

    A lot of gobor dung bakhts on this post are trying to justify Tadipar.But the jumla party is going to be supda saaf in all the 5 states.

  • Shashikumar D.
    15 hours

    Pissima bus ek tara bolae Sun sun sun.gali hi gali

  • Ashish K.
    20 hours

    will definitely lose in West Bengal with huge margin. But now they are playing with people's life to create the unrest situation. He's same person who maintained silence on case where BJP workers supported the Rapists.

  • Tatu N.
    20 hours

    Poltician are real beggar...always asking....

  • Aditya S.
    a day

    What is happening in Bengol

  • Fazil A.
    a day

    Tadipar ke sath chowkidar chor ke sath ravan yogi ke sath.election commission officer milkar hai

  • Biswa M.
    a day

    Not left too much days for amit shah beta

  • Swagat B.
    a day

    It's practically impossible for her to deliver a speech in English without throwing in the word "bhendetta" a few times.

  • Barun B.
    a day

    Mumtaz begum is a complete jehadi witch n continue leading Bengal towards destruction. This pig should be wiped out from the land of Bengal to save the humanity.

  • Parvez A.
    a day

    2 may ko aap log bokhla jaye ga

  • Sum O.
    a day

    Who is responsible for the killing of more than 100 people by the BJP ?

  • Aqsa A.
    a day

    Bokhalya to tu he tadipar

  • Suresh N.
    a day

    They both are nightmare to public of Bengal... Intimidating, causing hurt to citizens..

  • Sithanthi A.
    a day

    Slogan did not cause Delhi riots, speech provokes firing by Central forces? Idi Amin ?

  • Nedum C.
    a day

    Their is only one politician in the country who can give Amit Shah his own medicine while giving speeches. Pinarayi Vijayan. Shah came and tried to pinch Pinarayi. In return, Pinarayi punched him and took out his pulp. Amit Shah ran away the same day.. 😂😂😂

