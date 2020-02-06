back
Shaheen Bagh Child Death: Mom To Continue Protest
She suspects nights of protests in the Shaheen Bagh cold was what led to her son’s death. But she says she will continue protesting for the sake of her other children.
02/06/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 02/06/2020 3:03 PM
- New
113 comments
Pavitra L.14 hours
Who told her to sit in protest..with her infant child. It's so Rude behaviour towards her own child
Er R.14 hours
Loosers. Full on drama.
Nishant G.15 hours
Pakistani
Kashyap J.15 hours
It only means people are ready to let babies die for ₹ 500 and free biryani...so sad
Manoj S.15 hours
Maxim muslim womens want freedom from CAA, but can they have their religious freedom, without naqab they r not went to outside of her house. Can they.... Act on a sound without knowledge they want freedom....gooooo.....d
Elena E.15 hours
Don't worry sis, your child died for Indian Democracy. Now you can start reproducing again. 🚀
Ashok R.16 hours
Murdered a innocent baby, media should seriously stop glorifying gory violence of these fanatics.
Santosh K.16 hours
YELLOW JOURNALISM IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATH.
Anoop S.16 hours
This is child abuse. She didn't have humanity for the sake of her child? Brainwashed..!!! Poor Kid. rest in peace you deserve a much better place.
Girija D.16 hours
Aren't you ashamed of capitalising on the sad death of an infant?
Nehaa U.16 hours
Mam apne apna bacha kho diya uske liye hm sbko bura feel ho rha hai..bt abhi bhi apko samjh nahi aaya ki aap galat raste pe ho 😐
Prajwal K.16 hours
Shame .....kya gadhe ho tumlog..4 mahine k bache ko bahar thand me le jakr chutiyo ki tarah protest kr rhe ho...ye konsa..protest h bhai...ateleat bacho ko ghar me chod kr aao aur protest kro....ye sab ka koi matlab nhi banta ...wo bacha paida hua ..4 mahine pahile kya samjha usko ....usko to ye bhi nhi malum tha ko wo konse dharm ka....😠😠 Disgusting...
Salma Y.16 hours
That's very sad but idk the notion behind all these laughing emojis on this post ..support or dont support idgaf but finding joy in someone's death is sad hope your parents & infants die too (naturally or of coronavirus)
Pranay S.16 hours
Give them 9 months, they'll be back with another one. No big deal for them.
Smita K.17 hours
She should be the first person to be thrown out of country.. such a heartless lady .. doing nonsense n talking nonsense
Rahul P.17 hours
Well she proved that ...stupids have limit
Nadeem A.17 hours
Too brave to be an Indian!!
Bhavik C.17 hours
Brut.India i think you should tell them what is CAA,they dont even (want) know what is CAA and NRC.our PM already annouced that theNRC is not implimented.and why donot make video who are the migrated in very terrible condition .
Mohamed J.17 hours
There are 56 "people" laughing at this post. Just think about that.
Mukund L.17 hours
Behen ji modi ji ko desh ki hi fikar kar rhe hai daro mat aap vaha se ghar jao ..sb thik hoga daya karo khud k bal bacho par ...lekin kagaj jarur dikhana 😂