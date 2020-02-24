back

Shaheen Bagh College Girls Bat For Dialogue

“Only people caught in traffic jams are facing inconvenience?” Two girls from Shaheen Bagh explain why they are out on the streets protesting.

02/24/2020 4:57 PMupdated: 02/24/2020 5:59 PM
  • 50.2k
  • 225

And even more

  1. Trump Whips Out Bollywood, Cricket, Religion To Woo India

  2. Shaheen Bagh College Girls Bat For Dialogue

  3. Sedition Case Against Bangalore 19-Year-Old

  4. The Cabbie Who Drove An Anti-CAA Man To The Cops

  5. Naseeruddin Shah Recites Nehru Prose

  6. India Goes Out Of Its Way For Foreigners

219 comments

  • Vineeth N.
    37 minutes

    What constitution rights are these masked people talking about? Do they even know what CAA is? What did Govt of India took away from them?

  • Vikash H.
    an hour

    Pure bhart main mazzid ko thoro

  • Sambhu P.
    an hour

    1000 per day... Senior activists 🤣🤣

  • Rounik N.
    an hour

    So intolerable Country for these protestor... And what a mob...no work,no job ,but full stomach all time..sitting past 2 months. Really We the fan of Modi ji appreciate,that society has economically grown that these protestor have such a quantity of money to run their families without any work. Jay Shree Ram

  • Mahadev S.
    an hour

    Hindu rastra🤜🤛

  • Cp S.
    2 hours

    Vacate the streets ppl in india are running out if patience

  • VS M.
    2 hours

    Narrow minded and always against right things in life .

  • Devendra B.
    2 hours

    Brut I have a genuine? Protests is fundamental right for Bharatiya Citizen but is it okk to block public transportation like Roads and Railways,if it is okk soon some Gunda Bhai Gangs also dare to enter Airports too for provoking Protests including both Pro and Anti. Yesterday's incident is too much bad Why someone get killed bcs of Riots.

  • Sampath G.
    2 hours

    All Muslim sisters first ask freedom from your Religion for remove Burka. Remove Burka and enjoy your identity

  • Prashant S.
    2 hours

    Their only motive is to make this country Islamic nation but aisa possible nai hai agar mullo Ke Alla Mia v AA Jaye to possible nai hai .mullas are crying because of that only

  • Abhilash D.
    4 hours

    You can go back to ur homes and thts easy to have no inconvenience of sitting there and making problem for others. Support CAA 💪❤

  • Pulak S.
    4 hours

    Suffering from Coroona virus

  • Swarup D.
    4 hours

    Heard that shainbag is having good lahori biriyani 😂😂😂

  • Shivam P.
    4 hours

    Abey Kuch bhi chutiyap Bak rahe ho free ki biryani k liye

  • Shubhankar S.
    4 hours

    We support CAA NRC strongly

  • Sanjay G.
    4 hours

    India🇮🇳 strongly supportsCNPR We will support#NRC #UCC too.

  • Mayank S.
    4 hours

    attack of the Tent-women.

  • Shivati S.
    5 hours

    I support caa and nrc

  • Chanakya V.
    5 hours

    Kab Tak hinsa felayenge ye log... NRC n CAA se Inka asli chehra to bahar aa gaya...😂😂

  • Chanakya V.
    5 hours

    They thinks they spread violence and they can easily save peoples who comes in India illegally 😜😂