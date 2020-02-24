back
Shaheen Bagh College Girls Bat For Dialogue
“Only people caught in traffic jams are facing inconvenience?” Two girls from Shaheen Bagh explain why they are out on the streets protesting.
02/24/2020 4:57 PMupdated: 02/24/2020 5:59 PM
- 50.2k
- 705
- 225
219 comments
Vineeth N.37 minutes
What constitution rights are these masked people talking about? Do they even know what CAA is? What did Govt of India took away from them?
Vikash H.an hour
Pure bhart main mazzid ko thoro
Sambhu P.an hour
1000 per day... Senior activists 🤣🤣
Rounik N.an hour
So intolerable Country for these protestor... And what a mob...no work,no job ,but full stomach all time..sitting past 2 months. Really We the fan of Modi ji appreciate,that society has economically grown that these protestor have such a quantity of money to run their families without any work. Jay Shree Ram
Mahadev S.an hour
Hindu rastra🤜🤛
Cp S.2 hours
Vacate the streets ppl in india are running out if patience
VS M.2 hours
Narrow minded and always against right things in life .
Devendra B.2 hours
Brut I have a genuine? Protests is fundamental right for Bharatiya Citizen but is it okk to block public transportation like Roads and Railways,if it is okk soon some Gunda Bhai Gangs also dare to enter Airports too for provoking Protests including both Pro and Anti. Yesterday's incident is too much bad Why someone get killed bcs of Riots.
Sampath G.2 hours
All Muslim sisters first ask freedom from your Religion for remove Burka. Remove Burka and enjoy your identity
Prashant S.2 hours
Their only motive is to make this country Islamic nation but aisa possible nai hai agar mullo Ke Alla Mia v AA Jaye to possible nai hai .mullas are crying because of that only
Abhilash D.4 hours
You can go back to ur homes and thts easy to have no inconvenience of sitting there and making problem for others. Support CAA 💪❤
Pulak S.4 hours
Suffering from Coroona virus
Swarup D.4 hours
Heard that shainbag is having good lahori biriyani 😂😂😂
Shivam P.4 hours
Abey Kuch bhi chutiyap Bak rahe ho free ki biryani k liye
Shubhankar S.4 hours
We support CAA NRC strongly
Sanjay G.4 hours
India🇮🇳 strongly supportsCNPR We will support#NRC #UCC too.
Mayank S.4 hours
attack of the Tent-women.
Shivati S.5 hours
I support caa and nrc
Chanakya V.5 hours
Kab Tak hinsa felayenge ye log... NRC n CAA se Inka asli chehra to bahar aa gaya...😂😂
Chanakya V.5 hours
They thinks they spread violence and they can easily save peoples who comes in India illegally 😜😂