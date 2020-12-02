Shaheen Bagh Dadi Stopped From Joining Farmers' Protest

Negzzia: De modelo en Irán a refugiada en París
De Canadá a España, así serán las Navidades con el Covid-19
Entrevista Brut a Carola Rackete
España aprueba la ley de la eutanasia
¿Es realmente útil la cultura de la cancelación?
Esta es la vida de Alicia Keys
In 1964 when sadhus protested against slaughter industry in INDIA what did KHANGRESSSS PARTY did.
No MERCY or EXCUSE.
HINDUS already rejected KHANGRESSSS PARTY FROM HINDUSTAN political history.
We must EDUCATE ourselves AND SOCIETY ALSO NEXT GENERATION about THE reality OF new AGRICULTURE bill passed by GOVERNMENT OF INDIA.
HARA HARA MAHADEV.
VANDAEMATHARAM..
Don't worry dadi more bills are coming and you can protest in those 😂😂😂
₹500 ye buddhi kuch bhi kar jaigi
Government should confiscate Land from KHALISTANI PONJABI TERRORIST.
AND SEND THEM BACK TO PAKISTAN
Inka kya matlab hai jaaney ka
Yeh jo "hum" hai unka agenda kisaano ke Saath aage badhaya jaa Raha hai...
These ppl have nothing to do with farmers problems. They are there just to agitate them and oppose the government in every possible ways. They will soon start disturbing the law and order, just as they did in their "pissfool" protests earlier.
For such ppl, the policemen have done a great job and should act more strictly to maintain the dignity of the whole of Indian Constitution... 💪🇮🇳
What is her name 😂😂😂 some biki 😂😂😂
Daffali wale aur biryani wale har jagh pahunch jate 😂
👵🏽👵🏽🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️😂😂
She is earning a lot these days 🤣🤣🤣
Shameless creatures... no 1 can stop d truth to win...
ये सब जो किसान नहीं हैं
इक लुटेरों की जमात है
India is in a state of conflict with all of its neighbors, be it Pakistan, China, Nepal or Bangladesh. The Hindu nationalist govt led by Prime Minister Modi has created unrest in India's neighboring countries by exporting terrorism to facilitate India's expansionism.
This government is scoundrel.
Brut India is secular and anti CAA AND NRC...ITS CLEAR
If she joins farmers protest slogan will change and motive will also change..let the farmers free ...
She is another Khanaiah kumar
Overnight star made by communst
MashaAllah
Hindustan is against beheaders yaane peacelovers or univarsal demons
Dhakki dadi got no chill😂😂😂
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
149 comments
Satish S.5 days
In 1964 when sadhus protested against slaughter industry in INDIA what did KHANGRESSSS PARTY did. No MERCY or EXCUSE. HINDUS already rejected KHANGRESSSS PARTY FROM HINDUSTAN political history. We must EDUCATE ourselves AND SOCIETY ALSO NEXT GENERATION about THE reality OF new AGRICULTURE bill passed by GOVERNMENT OF INDIA. HARA HARA MAHADEV. VANDAEMATHARAM..
Indranil B.10/12/2020 17:44
Don't worry dadi more bills are coming and you can protest in those 😂😂😂
Abhishek K.09/12/2020 01:46
₹500 ye buddhi kuch bhi kar jaigi
Vishnu B.08/12/2020 17:53
Government should confiscate Land from KHALISTANI PONJABI TERRORIST. AND SEND THEM BACK TO PAKISTAN
Ajay M.08/12/2020 03:55
Inka kya matlab hai jaaney ka
Satyanjay M.07/12/2020 11:23
Yeh jo "hum" hai unka agenda kisaano ke Saath aage badhaya jaa Raha hai... These ppl have nothing to do with farmers problems. They are there just to agitate them and oppose the government in every possible ways. They will soon start disturbing the law and order, just as they did in their "pissfool" protests earlier. For such ppl, the policemen have done a great job and should act more strictly to maintain the dignity of the whole of Indian Constitution... 💪🇮🇳
Santosh S.06/12/2020 15:55
What is her name 😂😂😂 some biki 😂😂😂
शुभम स.06/12/2020 10:31
Daffali wale aur biryani wale har jagh pahunch jate 😂
Susanta B.06/12/2020 09:53
👵🏽👵🏽🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️😂😂
Akshay K.06/12/2020 03:14
She is earning a lot these days 🤣🤣🤣
Deepti P.05/12/2020 23:05
Shameless creatures... no 1 can stop d truth to win...
Balli G.05/12/2020 12:54
ये सब जो किसान नहीं हैं इक लुटेरों की जमात है
Steve J.05/12/2020 11:15
India is in a state of conflict with all of its neighbors, be it Pakistan, China, Nepal or Bangladesh. The Hindu nationalist govt led by Prime Minister Modi has created unrest in India's neighboring countries by exporting terrorism to facilitate India's expansionism.
Bhavana R.05/12/2020 09:04
This government is scoundrel.
Sumi R.05/12/2020 06:11
Brut India is secular and anti CAA AND NRC...ITS CLEAR
Sumi R.05/12/2020 06:10
If she joins farmers protest slogan will change and motive will also change..let the farmers free ...
Jagan R.05/12/2020 06:07
She is another Khanaiah kumar Overnight star made by communst
Qamar M.05/12/2020 05:38
MashaAllah
Ravi S.05/12/2020 04:56
Hindustan is against beheaders yaane peacelovers or univarsal demons
Bhaskar K.05/12/2020 03:39
Dhakki dadi got no chill😂😂😂