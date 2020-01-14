back

Shaheen Bagh Protester Urges PM To Roll Back CAA

“Whether it was the Babri Masjid issue or the issue of Triple Talaq… we remained silent. But we will never accept CAA-NRC.” This Shaheen Bagh protester has a message for the Prime Minister.

01/14/2020 12:57 PM
  • 24.3k
  • 197

196 comments

  • Jaswant S.
    17 hours

    Whosoever oppose

  • Jaswant S.
    17 hours

    DoB shah is 22oct1964 Abdul Hamid his lfe in 1965 the grear patton buster of world He was ason of poor village tailor of UP Go to his village and ask paper and tellyogi baba Howedy baba are asking vena go to pakistan ghugi mar bill hai manwar whosoever is kassab hai manwar chai caa cab will bill kanoon hai kya Taj hai manwar sardi mein logo ko chai pila dee nafrat yukat

  • Kuldeep K.
    3 days

    Bastards you have chosen 19th Jan.....time has come to bring you all on road.

  • Sara G.
    4 days

    These bullies Anti Nationals Anti Indians illegals haters just don't want any thing good for the country. Don't they know every country need laws, order and regulations. They just want India to stay behind while they over populated the country and no questions ask. Indians need to unite and stop these bullies.

  • Shreyas A.
    4 days

    This lady says "we all have the right to equality", so tell me how is right to equality getting hurt? CAA has nothing to do with Indian citizens, its is about religiously prosecuted minorities from neighbouring nations, who are refugees in India today. They deserve a nation where they can practise their faith without getting prosecuted and they shall get it

  • Sunaknfak C.
    4 days

    Govt wants to reduce population and minorities want their high population. People keep fighting for religion, race, nationality and culure. Its common, foolish and ordinary.

  • Vinayak V.
    4 days

    wants them to protest so they all will get booked for nothing and the streets will be less hooligans left. Brut India is the real batman in the Gotham of India for inciting fear and sorting them out to be under Law enforcers scanner. More power to you Brut. We need more biased, and provoking posts from your side so that we can have a purge before that let's get your on ground address first. Will let you taste the same magic which you are trying to spread. 😉

  • Jaideep P.
    5 days

    CAA is draconian! Needs to be opposed! No two ways about it!

  • Pankaj B.
    5 days

    Asli baat ki chid ye hi hai...inko is baat ka gussa hai..ki ayodhya me Shri Ram ka mandir kaise ban raha hai... Banega aur bahut Bhavya banega...

  • Sinu G.
    5 days

    Looks to be from pakistan

  • Kavita Y.
    5 days

    Uneducated and moron people who never ever understands and spread rumors

  • Viqar M.
    6 days

    Great, you are an inspiration.. Will inspire millions.

  • Himanshu S.
    6 days

    I have seen brut india is just shaming this government because this government is actually doing something right

  • Himanshu S.
    6 days

    Ohh wow retards babri was never there it was made by destroying hindu temples triple talaq is good if your girl would have to go through it .... Your capacity to produce children like litters now is the next thing

  • Mishra A.
    6 days

    Chutiya aurat

  • Amruta P.
    6 days

    Plz tell that lady to READ and UNDERSTAND The BILL

  • Vinay P.
    6 days

    Please leave our country ... So that we leave peaceful... Get back to the country... It was the decided .. after independence.,place was given.. still

  • Sandipan M.
    6 days

    We don't expect you to accept caa or nrc......its us 80%let us decide future......in mean time......try to teach your son how not to scream in name of jihad

  • AJ S.
    6 days

    शरणार्थी को बसाओ ,घुसपैठियों को भगाओ

  • Venkatesh P.
    6 days

    Brute U R anti India .