Shaheen Bagh's "Dadi" On TIME's 100 Influential People List

TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2020: Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Vs. Narendra Modi.

09/25/2020 10:44 AMupdated: 09/29/2020 7:38 AM
203 comments

  • Kuntal P.
    7 hours

    Greta, Malala, Bilkis... All props of Leftists..

  • Pranav O.
    12 hours

    Bogus post...Keep enjoying spreading hatred Brut...

  • Abdul W.
    14 hours

    You are a big idiot Praveen Athri May be u hv brought up like that...

  • Irfan M.
    17 hours

    Well which Indian Bollywood director can dare to make a movie on her ,,, look at most of comments are against her from her from her own country , this is not Muslim Hindu , it’s about struggle and courage at this age which needs to be seen and world is acknowledging except you all know ,,,!

  • Mahendrasingh C.
    21 hours

    Brut ,,,, तुम भी शाहीन बाग में चोरी छिपे मुफ्त की बिरयानी खाने जाते थे फिलकिस बुढ़िया के साथ,,, तुम तो बड़े भिकारी और सड़क छाप निकले

  • Pradeep K.
    a day

    Who is getting influenced by her... and for what...? Answer to this question will clear your agenda TIME.

  • Sandeep S.
    2 days

    Ammi jaan ka biriyani aur 500 rupaye baki hai kya ....times wale de denge lagta hai

  • Shahida K.
    2 days

    Long live dhadhi maa❣️❣️❣️

  • Amit N.
    2 days

    These Royal blood mughals come costly at 500/plate of biryani. The other day in Bengalore, protesters got lady at 100/biryani to flame 42 buses.

  • Amit N.
    2 days

    Islamists did not even spare dadis n infants for their agenda. Some infants died on protest venue. She surely got her biryani to be alive.

  • Amit N.
    2 days

    500 rupees & biryani

  • Rovin C.
    2 days

    Appreciate the effort because mujhe toh lga tha ke vidrohiyo ke desh Mein vidroh hona hi band ho gya lakin thoda pta bhi hona chaiye ke Sahi hai ke nahi. Ap rohingya aur bangladeshi ka sath kyun de rahe..

  • Jimmy J.
    2 days

    Modi chor hai

  • Dishank N.
    2 days

    Aunt will be included in the coming season of big boss

  • Balkrishna P.
    3 days

    All these People haven even read the bill but they will act like intellectual condemning it... hope these people get them selves real education not social media post education...

  • Hul D.
    3 days

    thanks for sharing the news. Now finally Congress has new candidate to take over the ‘dynasty’. At last Congress would be lead by a non ‘Gandhi’.

  • Bhavin K.
    3 days

    they are 500/person wage labor

  • Tushar G.
    3 days

    All of these are crying in front of their dad!

  • Mamatha B.
    3 days

    What nonsense..there are so.many people who have sacrificed so.much..aren't they not the people who.deserve...many don't know.what exactly can and nrc is.

  • Susanta B.
    3 days

    Dignity of this page is no longer exist as per comments of the followers use of slang words to each other, so dear admin of this page is this what you expect from the followers' to comments. ....

