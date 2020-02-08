back

Shaheen Bagh Shooter’s Father Busts Police Claim

"Most of the time, my son was into Hinduism, Hindutva and Hindustan.” Not AAP member, my son is a Modi fan, says father of Shaheen Bagh shooter.

02/08/2020 4:57 AM
  • Kamlesh G.
    8 hours

    Right ji jai shri ram jai hind

  • Vee J.
    15 hours

    How the fuck can his father 'dispel' the theory you lowly scumbags? Trying to whitewash facts as usual? 😊 Take a break your pieces of brut shit, it's not going to work! 👎🤧

  • Ornob K.
    16 hours

    Aur baap bsp ka candidate.....

  • Javid I.
    17 hours

    Fansi honi chaiya

  • Md R.
    17 hours

    But is wrong news this people setting of bjp thinking rss thought

  • Pardeep P.
    17 hours

    Ye to aap me tha kise bevakuf bana rhe ho

  • Deep S.
    18 hours

    Des druhi200/

  • Brut India
    a day

    Kapil Gujjar didn't fire on an impulse, Delhi Police say the shooting in Shaheen Bagh was well thought out: https://scroll.in/latest/952377/shaheen-bagh-shooting-was-carefully-planned-gunman-is-misleading-probe-delhi-police-tell-court

  • Tejas M.
    a day

    Shame on the media who again succeded to bring confusion on people mind hiding the main objective of hate crime and hinduism sentiments plotted in youths mind in these last years

  • Chetan S.
    a day

    Very well going brut but people r been smart now so then now wht all abt.i sopport bjp.

  • Azhar K.
    a day

    Sorry sir... Feeling pity for you... May your son be on the right path

  • Anjan R.
    a day

    We have seen the photos with AAP leaders , this man is lying !

  • Syed M.
    a day

    This is the problem with Hindutva. Just another ideology like ISIS.

  • Bulleye B.
    2 days

    Hindutva is not the answer for a true Indian....

  • Abhishek M.
    2 days

    Hey Dumb ass sold out Propagandist check out Kapil Gurjar's Father name 'गजेय सिंह' here in this link of may 2019. It was the Police who first claimed that Kapil was a AAP member dumbass. Later Kejri Uncle send his father to media and made him say this. Do I have to put the every screenshot with time? इकोसिस्टम का प्रोपोगेंडा ऊंचा रखना है बस। https://web.archive.org/web/20200205061924/https://aamaadmiparty.org/%E0%A4%95%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%81%E0%A4%97%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%B0%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%B8-%E0%A4%94%E0%A4%B0-%E0%A4%AC%E0%A4%B8%E0%A4%AA%E0%A4%BE-%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%87-%E0%A4%A6%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%B2%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%B2/

  • Rushank T.
    2 days

    Brut is another urban naxal group. The brain behind this page is poisonous.

  • Ujwal J.
    2 days

    Alle alle..... such lies propogated by BJP .... isko khete hain gaand pe laat

  • Awdhesh K.
    2 days

    Brut anti nationalist

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    Here is why even if Manoj Tiwari wins, it is not an endgame for democracy. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2713722458682548&id=100001344603604

  • Amrit S.
    2 days

    Poor guy... After all the efforts supporting BJP, the Master refused to accept.