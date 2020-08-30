back
Shakuntala Devi To Savitribai: The Literacy Heroines Of India
Shakuntala Devi to Savitribai Phule, Beula Gabriel to Durgabai Deshmukh... a look back at India's most inspiring woman educators.
08/10/2020 10:12 AMupdated: 08/14/2020 12:14 PM
- 337.3k
- 8.6k
- 65
And even more
- 2:27
Porn-Watching Through The Roof During Covid-19
- 3:45
Indian Logos And Their Incredible Stories
- 5:25
Nawaz On Being Called One Of India’s Greatest Actors
- 4:10
When Vidya Balan Explained The Pride Parade To Her Family
- 3:00
Vir Das On His Virtual Comedy Shows
- 3:07
Meet Hydroman: The Guy Who Dances Under Water
46 comments
Vijayalakshmi P.4 days
But why this vidya balan bitch in the middle
करन क.08/30/2020 11:50
कितना दुर्भाग्य है इस देश की हमे इनके बारे मे पता ही नहीं था....पता है उसका हैं जिसने इस देश को बस बर्बाद किया... 😞😞😞😞
Deepali B.08/24/2020 12:00
In the list shown above Savitri bai phule comes on the first place ....reat all follows
Darshana A.08/17/2020 13:09
Highest Salute to All these women born leaders who rose so high against all odds.
Vidhia G.08/17/2020 11:36
Nima Govan-Vassen
Shakuntala P.08/17/2020 07:21
These are BRILLIANT Indian women!!!
Vivek K.08/16/2020 05:44
Respect 🙏
Paul B.08/16/2020 04:58
God gifted !!!
Lohtse S.08/15/2020 21:29
🙏🙏🙏
Abesh D.08/15/2020 19:30
As expected u missed out the first female doctor Kadambari Devi's contribution. May be because she is from Bengal.
Vidisha P.08/15/2020 11:39
Savitrimai & Jyotirao phule - the power couple 🙏📖 + Fatima Sheikh
Priyadarshani D.08/15/2020 10:33
I like and love this movie.she is very genius and inspirational forever
Preeta K.08/15/2020 06:23
🙏🙏🙏
Chandan G.08/15/2020 06:02
I was lucky enough to see her in a show during my school days at TATA Center . Kolkata.
Jennifer M.08/15/2020 01:11
I wanna learn from her...specially techniques..i salute to her ...the greatest mathematician ..
Santosh K.08/14/2020 05:52
Genius women 👏👏👏
Ganesan L.08/13/2020 17:40
https://youtu.be/0Tnc2jm29cc Watch video fully Please don't forget to subscribe ✌️ every subscription is valuable for us🙏
Pooja P.08/13/2020 12:56
Genius women👏
Chetna C.08/13/2020 08:01
You are a great and inspiring lady. A great salute to you Ma'am.
Aparna C.08/12/2020 18:28
Respect