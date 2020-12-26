back
Shashi Tharoor’s Views On Jallianwala Bagh
“The betrayal, the cruelty, the racism, the indifference to Indian suffering, and the self-justification at the end…” Shashi Tharoor on the magnitude of the Jallianwala Bagh horror… Thanks to ConnectedtoIndia.com for the footage!
26/12/2020 6:57 AM
54 comments
Debojit P.11 hours
I bounce off whenever this irritating rewind thing takes place
Sujatha M.21 hours
Sashi Tharoor has overstated the case against the British as rulers. Especially if you compare them to the Belgians, the Dutch, and others. A book like A Passage to India could have come from no other than the British. We have to be thankful that Subhash Chandra Boses plan failed, and we never got handed over to the munificent Germans and Japanese.
Sujatha M.21 hours
Shashi we have a right to be furious about Jallianwala Bagh. It is so pitiful, and such a monstrous revelation of the arrogance and hatred that filled some British minds. I can remember a British family opening a train compartment where my clean family, my parents, sister and I sat, and saying “Oh! Dirty Indians! Let’s not sit here!” But we had plenty of Riteish friends and acquaintances, and coincidentally, my siste’s second marriage was to a British man!
Sujatha M.a day
I lived till age 13 in the British era, and don’t recall any such cruelties. Only once I saw a white man in some uniform , get furious with a coolie and slap him hard on the face. I was furious. But to be fair, I have watched Indians slap and hit servants or coolies. It all depends on who’s in power!!
Narayan R.a day
My wounder is how indian solders killed unarmed fellow Indians on the orders of British general.
Moeen N.a day
Shame on you. Doing worst in Kashmir.
Junaita W.a day
Racism existed and was extreme from your very Caste.. who treated the other castes very badly. So your community needs to apologise first.. than asking the British to ..
Naseem F.a day
If anybody hears you speaking they will find it difficult to believe that you killed your wife so brutally.
Shyam R.2 days
Yada karma tada phalam! As you sow shall you reap. I'm quoting Hinduism and Bible here. As you shall do to others others will do it to you. We continue to project discrimination even to this day but want to cry for a Hindu Rashtra? Impossible. That is why Ashoka rose to power, then the muslims invaded. If we don't learn ur lessons the communists will rise to power through invasion.
Ann N.3 days
The only difference with British and without British era in India be like, before British a sect of people ( the untouchables) were tortured by the upper caste people and during British era every Indian irrespective of caste and creed (the Kshatrias to Brahmins to the untouchables were tortured). Either way Racism existed before n during the Bristish era and lives to this date in 21st century Independent India (we see people being killed for marrying from certain castes in some parts of India). I don't understand why the sudden hype with British racism slyly ignoring the rest of history and present day discrimination. History in a way is to be approached unbiased (given England isnot a threat to us these days atleast not as bad as Modi being a bossy PM). We have already got enough political convos aimed at rekindling hate these days and we have got one more historic issue dusted out and discussed widely, sadly spreading an imbalanced view on racism.
Adil M.3 days
What they did to you, same you are repeating with the kashmiris, even more than that.
Ratna M.3 days
Unfortunately if you leave the past where it belongs then the awareness and the sensitivity will be missed from the present. History is important so future generations can educate themselves and learn lessons from it.. For majority of the British there is no understanding of the colonial past, it’s brutalities at a civilian level and the human rights violations because it’s not included in the british education! It’s time they teach their own what they really did to the Indians and India ..
Arif S.3 days
Yes what British did was unacceptable, can you also point out about bibighar massacre
Salil R.3 days
The weak who ask for justice are trodden upon..neanderthal age we are in..
Salil R.3 days
You were busy fighting against each other and backstabbing like you are doing now..
Abhinav S.3 days
Mooh band kar apna murderer
Sovin S.3 days
Racism and stereotypes still happens in India . Most of the victims are Northeast and South Indians. From the media to bollywood to Advertisements south indians are portrayed as funny and broken accent character . From their hindi accent to food and lifestyle everything is dramatically funny for North indians . How long will this go on , why do people hates South Indians so much . Even we have feelings man. Your jokes will never always be accepted by us . We too have family, goals , career. We do get hurt . We are also pressurized by our families. Just don't harrass us just because we belong to south !. We too have a life I repeat we too has a life to live till our end . Idli , dosha , sambar it's all just foods! you don't have to bring it everytime when we have conversation , we also breath Oxygen there is nothing aliens system among us . We are also human beings 🙏🏻
Syed A.3 days
Thanks Shashi. You are the best.
Meena V.3 days
I agree that colonialism is brushed under the carpet in British schools. I've had to correct many of my British friends who have made insensitive comments not out of malice but ignorance.
Shah J.3 days
Did these incidents not occur prior to creation of India, itself. Perhaps it may be of concern to highlight the ethnic groups involved too.