back
Shashi Tharoor Slams BJP In Parliament Speech
“Name your government schemes Sit Down India, Shut Down India and Shut Up India.” Shashi Tharoor also invoked the flying ban on Kunal Kamra in this Lok Sabha speech.
02/05/2020 1:37 PM
- 339.1k
- 13.5k
- 616
486 comments
Mildred M.23 minutes
We need guys like this to lead our country to progress and development not just physically but in mind and soul.. we fight and bicker about petty instrumenations of faith..instead of prospering scientifically in brotherhood and community to uplift each other from poverty towards development and technological advancement.
Ranjan S.23 minutes
Why you not talk about emergency of India
Deepankar S.31 minutes
When you take freedom for granted, you have to win it all over again
N J.34 minutes
Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high Where knowledge is free Where the world has not been broken up into fragments By narrow domestic walls Where words come out from the depth of truth Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit Where the mind is led forward by thee Into ever-widening thought and action Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.
Mohemmad R.42 minutes
Super sir
Piyush M.an hour
Jab bhi aap achha kaam karenge, usme sab log kathinaiya layenge. Go Modiji. We are with you and not these insensitive people who can't see difference between persecutors and persecuted. Shame.
ABhiram P.an hour
Then y d fuck u did partition the soil wife killer
Saif K.an hour
so good but literally worried that they probably didn’t comprehend half of what he said even tho he kept it simple
Susarla V.an hour
Cannot relish his talk. He is a wise crook at best. What is his contribution to TVM at least?
Rashiduzzafar Z.an hour
Tremendous speeche.
Ashwin S.2 hours
Legend...wait 4 it...
Rupali B.2 hours
Today 's assignment- Find out the hard words and their meanings from the given speech.
Devadoss E.3 hours
THIS GUY IS JUST JEALOUS OF OUR PM AND IS INCAPABLE OF UNDERSTANDING THE INNATELY GOOD INTENTIONS OF OUR GREAT PM MODIJEE! WHAT IS THE USE OF THE ENGLISH VOCABULARY TO OUR ECONOMY?
Mahendra V.3 hours
As long Congress govt do Muslim minority politics that party will be extinct, and shashi tharoor your concern for internet for J & K is appreciated, but where u blind when Kashmiri Hindus were slaughtered & made homeless ... shame on Congress rule for 60 yrs
Maha M.3 hours
Pakistanis supporters are present in India parliament bcs majority Hindus are not united and easy can be cheated by cunning muslim and it's pro government sonia, rahul, indira, nehru.
Harjot B.3 hours
Poora dekhiyo
Jitender K.3 hours
Shame
Bachi O.3 hours
Don't forget emergency
Kishware T.3 hours
India And Its Future: After the right wing party came to power in India back to back succession( 2014 and 2019),it has only changed India into mess. It is slowly privatising all the key government sectors. Granting big loans to corporate companies which the ruling party is closely associated with. IT didn't stop there, they went on and took a disaster decision such as . Are we truly looking these issues with our truth seeking specs? No, we don't look into really issues which is pulling India backward. How did the right wing party deceived the citizens of the largest democratic nation? "Divide and divert." Playing with religion and cast politics have been key to success. Which they have time and again successfully achieved it. You can see their sample stroke in dividing people by bringing CAA, NPR and NRC. Real issues that we the people are least concerned about ●India's economic is shrinking and large number people are losing jobs. ●Farmers are struggling. ●Unorganized sectors are declining rapidly. ●Multi National Companies (MNC ) are taking over the market. ● Government policies are created more favorable for foreign countries/companies to invest large numbers. Which are indeed going to benefit them not us. ●Privatization of Health , education and farming. Do we the citizens have the power to recuse India from the future disasters? YES YES YES When we realize that nations are build by the people for the people. It's our duty to check time and again that who we choose as our representative. And should be ready to raise our voice when they fail or divert. I want to end this topic without a END. INDIA'S future is a mystery. But we know history. Let's learn and respond. Link : youtube.com/KishwareTajMohammed
San G.3 hours
He speaks about j&k as if he made an effort to protect us from terrorism.