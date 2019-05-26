Shashi Tharoor Stops Modi Juggernaut In Kerala

How Shashi Tharoor stopped the BJP from getting its maiden seat in Kerala.
524 comments
Saurabh K.06/28/2019 12:53
Please give some details about his role in Sunanda Pushkar case also.
Prakash W.06/27/2019 11:08
This time OK but can't stop next time
Shiv K.06/27/2019 05:43
Kyoki kerla me gandgi bahut h so .........................maje me honge
Duhsanga L.06/27/2019 04:38
The congress will do better if they have the courage to field Shashi Tharoor as the next prime ministerial candidate
ൻ. ജ.06/27/2019 04:21
This man??? Seriously??? The only place where the BJP had any sort of hope was against this man.... Brut India is misreporting when you say that he stopped the bjp in Kerala. It's the people of Kerala, in all 20 seats, who rejected the hate politics of the hindutva party.... For Tharoor's victory in thiruvananthapuram, he has to thank the poor masses of the coastal belt, rather than his own party machinery....!
Dilip D.06/26/2019 11:50
Joy Shree ram
Rinku J.06/26/2019 11:02
2009 India rejects BJP, so proud of it 2014 South rejects BJP, South is real India 2019 TN & Kerala rejects BJP - True Indian literate States 2024 Mallapuram, Vellore, Kanyakumari rejects BJP - True Indian Towns 2029 Poll booth no:354 rejects BJP - True Indian Booths.
Mahantesh M.06/26/2019 06:40
Belagavige band nillo taroor
Chintan S.06/26/2019 05:51
Don't know why People still supporting Congress ?? If everything is perfect in Kerala and Tamil Nadu then why people come to Maharashtra and Gujrat and other states for Finest Job...
Leena V.06/26/2019 04:14
To all those dickheads and sluts who has stinking dung in their heads puking venom on net, just watch this: https://youtu.be/XPwVq56l1rk
Deepak R.06/26/2019 03:51
Delhi Banglore Mumbai Are Also 100% liteate Stop Make stupid Pepple And delhi mumbai baglore 100% mp Elected bjp IF KERLA IS DEVELP WHY KERLA PEOPLE MIGRATED FOR EMPLOYMENT IN GULF COUNTRY WHY THEY NOT GOT EMPLOYMENT IN KERLA IN MAHARASHTRA GUJRAT MANY KERLA BOYS WORK ON GARAGE BRITISH FIRST COME IN KALIKAT PORT IN KERLA SO LITERCY RATE IS HIGH BUT THOUGHT ARE VERY NARROW MINDED AND BEGGAR ALWAY OTHER STATE FLOOD CYCLONE IS OFFTEN HAPPENING CAUSE OFF TERRORIST MIND
Deepak R.06/26/2019 03:29
What Quality of Man 3 wives And one sunada puskar murder case fir Againist him In kerla 30% muslim 25 % christan 55 % are Oppose bjp so bjp nt win in kerla This is mean reason not any magic and in srilanka both are kill Each other Srilanka Bom blast target is kerla but terrorist Afraid modiji And happening bomb blast in srilanka
Galib M.06/26/2019 02:41
Kerala And Tamil Nadu successfully washed out the cowdung 💞🖤
Prakas K.06/25/2019 15:36
Congress Terrorists se bhara hua hai ...
Gowtham K.06/25/2019 09:09
he deserves to be congress president!
Pratik C.06/25/2019 07:14
Not shashi but Muslim voters stopped bjp in Kerala
Firdous B.06/24/2019 18:20
Why not president of congress? Why ghalot?
Abhijith M.06/24/2019 15:29
Thenga ann
Rajesh A.06/23/2019 17:48
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2131987980255804&id=107229389416718
Amit M.06/23/2019 05:17
Ghanta nadrcgd