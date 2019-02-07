back

Shatrughan Sinha Mocks #MeToo

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha wondered why he hasn't been called out in the #MeToo movement (while launching a book called "A Touch of Evil"). 😂😶

02/07/2019 3:06 PMupdated: 02/07/2019 4:57 PM
  • 302.3k
  • 47

37 comments

  • Priscilla B.
    02/16/2019 17:28

    IDIOT wants publicity Because never in.life did anything.

  • Brut India
    02/11/2019 14:40

    "Men are afraid to open their mouths in front of women.... I spoke in good humour about the fear of being called out," Sinha has said in defense of his comments. https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/i-was-joking-about-the-fear-of-being-called-out-shatrughan-sinha-on-metoo-movement-1451235-2019-02-08

  • Brut India
    02/11/2019 13:31

    Sinha also knows how to raise eyebrows in his own party.

  • Kamal M.
    02/11/2019 10:16

    Greedy person

  • Pratap S.
    02/10/2019 15:54

    Chhenu- Once a villain, always a villain

  • Pranav S.
    02/10/2019 11:39

    I love how all the chicks just turn a blind eye when he's absolutely right that most chicks ruin other people's careers as well just for being petty lmao

  • Rajani S.
    02/09/2019 18:24

    Is he high???

  • Janhavi N.
    02/09/2019 09:39

    Ass

  • Smriti B.
    02/08/2019 17:45

    Deyir Nalo

  • Ruchira S.
    02/08/2019 14:42

    budhaape mein biwi ki importance pta chl gyi isko

  • Sudeep S.
    02/08/2019 13:22

    Correct bola!!!!

  • Diyuk B.
    02/08/2019 11:53

    Ayushee Choudhary

  • Koenaa B.
    02/08/2019 10:31

    Ummmmmmm......okay.

  • Prashant R.
    02/08/2019 08:06

    Chutiya

  • Rakesh R.
    02/08/2019 03:43

    Ghatiya aadmi

  • Shoma S.
    02/08/2019 03:00

    Asshole

  • Rahul C.
    02/08/2019 02:14

    Sick man

  • Padmaja I.
    02/08/2019 02:12

    desperate for attention. that is why he has joined with opposition sickos to criticise modi and now this.

  • Umang S.
    02/07/2019 20:47

    paidaishi idiot

  • Aditi K.
    02/07/2019 20:26

    omg! few men of our country have lost it! this is just mad behaviour!!!