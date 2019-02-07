Shatrughan Sinha Mocks #MeToo

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha wondered why he hasn't been called out in the #MeToo movement (while launching a book called "A Touch of Evil"). 😂😶
Priscilla B.02/16/2019 17:28
IDIOT wants publicity Because never in.life did anything.
Brut India02/11/2019 14:40
"Men are afraid to open their mouths in front of women.... I spoke in good humour about the fear of being called out," Sinha has said in defense of his comments. https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/i-was-joking-about-the-fear-of-being-called-out-shatrughan-sinha-on-metoo-movement-1451235-2019-02-08
Brut India02/11/2019 13:31
Sinha also knows how to raise eyebrows in his own party.
Kamal M.02/11/2019 10:16
Greedy person
Pratap S.02/10/2019 15:54
Chhenu- Once a villain, always a villain
Pranav S.02/10/2019 11:39
I love how all the chicks just turn a blind eye when he's absolutely right that most chicks ruin other people's careers as well just for being petty lmao
Rajani S.02/09/2019 18:24
Is he high???
Janhavi N.02/09/2019 09:39
Ass
Smriti B.02/08/2019 17:45
Deyir Nalo
Ruchira S.02/08/2019 14:42
budhaape mein biwi ki importance pta chl gyi isko
Sudeep S.02/08/2019 13:22
Correct bola!!!!
Diyuk B.02/08/2019 11:53
Ayushee Choudhary
Koenaa B.02/08/2019 10:31
Ummmmmmm......okay.
Prashant R.02/08/2019 08:06
Chutiya
Rakesh R.02/08/2019 03:43
Ghatiya aadmi
Shoma S.02/08/2019 03:00
Asshole
Rahul C.02/08/2019 02:14
Sick man
Padmaja I.02/08/2019 02:12
desperate for attention. that is why he has joined with opposition sickos to criticise modi and now this.
Umang S.02/07/2019 20:47
paidaishi idiot
Aditi K.02/07/2019 20:26
omg! few men of our country have lost it! this is just mad behaviour!!!