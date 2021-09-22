back

She Lost Both Her Parents, Then Topped Her Exams

She lost both her parents to Covid just before her Class 10 exams. Here’s the story of Vanisha Pathak, who scored 99.8%...

22/09/2021 6:49 PM
  • 142.1K
  • 168

153 comments

  • Pratik M.
    5 hours

    Proud of you . Respect.

  • Lalit T.
    9 hours

    Proud of you , If you need any help call me

  • Deeksha G.
    13 hours

    हार्ट ब्रेकिंग God bless u beta

  • Sandeep R.
    13 hours

    I am watching very powerful personality is shaping her future .God bless you

  • Vanitha I.
    14 hours

    You are such a brave resilient girl. God bless all your dreams . Your parents watch as your guardian 😇 from above. So proud of being such a caring inspiring sister🤗

  • Priti G.
    14 hours

    Very brave girl

  • Ajay K.
    16 hours

    Jeete raho beta...Bless you.

  • Sweta M.
    18 hours

    You are such an inspiring girl Vanisha. The courage and strength you have shown is beyond imagination. I wish you the best and a bright future ahead. Bravo! Love and hugs to you. I am sure uncle and aunt are smiling at you.

  • Antarika M.
    21 hours

    I can relate your situation.. more power to you dear..

  • Sumi T.
    a day

    An epitome of hope and courage. Your loss is irreversible but the tenacity you count on, perhaps has broadened many a path. A larger than life character on and off the pitch. 💜

  • Javed K.
    a day

    It's so heart wrenching to feel this sort of loss you had to face at such a small age & it's so prideful to see how courageous you are. May God bless & help with abundance of each kind on every challenge in your life & same for everyone who have gone thorough similar nightmare.

  • Kamran S.
    a day

    Physics CH # heat Very important topic Scales of temperature How Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature related to each other is uploaded at the YouTube channel of KS ACADEMY OF EDUCATION https://youtu.be/3L-51HXQ18A

  • ইন্দ্রজিৎ গ.
    a day

    Best Wishes 💕

  • Ruth P.
    a day

    Congratulations! God bless you and your brother.

  • Vishank R.
    a day

    May god bless you with all the strength Vanisha 👍Stay strong nd keep your spirits high

  • Ratna V.
    a day

    Well done beta

  • Yashi M.
    a day

    May God bless you.

  • Nisha S.
    a day

    Best of luck

  • Sanjith M.
    a day

    ❤😍

  • Sanghamitra S.
    a day

    Proud 👍