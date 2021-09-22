back
She Lost Both Her Parents, Then Topped Her Exams
She lost both her parents to Covid just before her Class 10 exams. Here’s the story of Vanisha Pathak, who scored 99.8%...
22/09/2021 6:49 PM
- 142.1K
- 2.4K
- 168
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
153 comments
Pratik M.5 hours
Proud of you . Respect.
Lalit T.9 hours
Proud of you , If you need any help call me
Deeksha G.13 hours
हार्ट ब्रेकिंग God bless u beta
Sandeep R.13 hours
I am watching very powerful personality is shaping her future .God bless you
Vanitha I.14 hours
You are such a brave resilient girl. God bless all your dreams . Your parents watch as your guardian 😇 from above. So proud of being such a caring inspiring sister🤗
Priti G.14 hours
Very brave girl
Ajay K.16 hours
Jeete raho beta...Bless you.
Sweta M.18 hours
You are such an inspiring girl Vanisha. The courage and strength you have shown is beyond imagination. I wish you the best and a bright future ahead. Bravo! Love and hugs to you. I am sure uncle and aunt are smiling at you.
Antarika M.21 hours
I can relate your situation.. more power to you dear..
Sumi T.a day
An epitome of hope and courage. Your loss is irreversible but the tenacity you count on, perhaps has broadened many a path. A larger than life character on and off the pitch. 💜
Javed K.a day
It's so heart wrenching to feel this sort of loss you had to face at such a small age & it's so prideful to see how courageous you are. May God bless & help with abundance of each kind on every challenge in your life & same for everyone who have gone thorough similar nightmare.
Kamran S.a day
Physics CH # heat Very important topic Scales of temperature How Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature related to each other is uploaded at the YouTube channel of KS ACADEMY OF EDUCATION https://youtu.be/3L-51HXQ18A
ইন্দ্রজিৎ গ.a day
Best Wishes 💕
Ruth P.a day
Congratulations! God bless you and your brother.
Vishank R.a day
May god bless you with all the strength Vanisha 👍Stay strong nd keep your spirits high
Ratna V.a day
Well done beta
Yashi M.a day
May God bless you.
Nisha S.a day
Best of luck
Sanjith M.a day
❤😍
Sanghamitra S.a day
Proud 👍